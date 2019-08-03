Dalton Chandler held off a late challenge from Gary Wigington to win the Pine Hill Invitational by two strokes last weekend at Pine Hill Country Club.
Layton Bussey shot a 63 on Saturday to lead the crowded field after the first round. Chandler was one shot back, Jonathan Pate was two back and Wigington was three shots back.
Bussey ran into trouble at the eighth hole when he double-bogeyed after losing a ball on his drive. It dropped him three strokes behind Chandler, who had three birdies to get to 11-under par for the tournament after the first nine holes.
Pate was hanging tight until he went bogey, bogey, double-bogey on Nos. 9, 10 and 11.
Meanwhile, Wigington had three birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 12 to pull within two shots of Chandler after 12 holes.
Chandler was up four strokes with three holes to go, but two misses on short putts at Nos. 16 and 17 chopped the lead to two heading into the par-5 last hole.
Wigington was on in two and had a 20-foot downhill putt for eagle, while Chandler was in the bunker. Both made birdies and Chandler had his two-shot win.
“I made it hard on myself on those last few holes, but I got the win. I had not picked up the clubs since the Sunny King, so I did not know what to expect this week,” Chandler said. “I had to be real careful on that last sand shot, but I got it close enough to have a short birdie putt. It was just a good weekend.”
Said Wigington: “I missed some putts that I had a chance to make and you cannot win out here missing those type of putts."
It was Wigington’s fifth second-place finish this year.
For Bussey, a former White Plains golfer, it was just good to be in the hunt.
"It felt good to be out there. It was unexpected. I had a couple of bad swings today and missed a couple of putts, but it is all good,” he said.
He finished tied for third at 7 under.
It was also a good day for Pate.
“It was fun to be in the last group. It got hot out there and I struggled around the turn, but I held it together and had a good time,” he said.
Tyler Dopson shot a final-round 70 to win the first flight by four strokes over Chip Howell, Bruce Collins, Matt Rogers and Ethyn Roberts. Graham Morrow was second by one shot with 144.
Keith Raisamen won the second flight with 150, one shot better than Kenneth Patterson. Josh Davis won the third flight and Nick Ledbetter the fourth flight.
Jerry Irwin won the senior championship flight with 140. Keith Haywood won the senior first flight with 152, and Lamar Ward won the senior second flight with 162.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Tim Dennison, Chris Reaves, and Gary Thomas all had a score of plus six points to tie for first place in the July 28 dogfight.
Last Thursday’s scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Greg Harrelson, Mark Gaines, Henry Higginbothom, and Jimmy Smith with 8 under. Tanner Wells, Danny Whittaker, Joe McGuire, Mike Beck, Jason Campbell finished second at 6 under.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities in the Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament has raised more than $110,000 to support local children in need over the last 10 years.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 5 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Fraternal Order of Police Golf Tournament Anniston Lodge #4 will host a golf tournament Aug. 14.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament will be 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. It will be a four-man scramble, and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and super twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m. In July, golfers 17 and under pay no green fees if they are playing with a paying adult.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The schedule will be busy for the next few weeks. They will be at Silver Lakes on Aug. 5, Pine Tree Country Club on Aug. 12, Greystone-Founder on Aug. 19, Timberline on Aug. 26 and at Pine Tree Country Club on Sept. 3.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Phillip Hicks won the July 26 contest, and Dylan Pugh won the Aug. 3 contest. Matt Owens finished second in both events.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.