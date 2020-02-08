From the Bunker: Cane Creek tourney features great weather

If you want sunshine and beautiful weather, just have Mike McKinney schedule a tournament at Cane Creek. His monthly Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble always seems to bring out the good weather, even during the winter months.
The most recent event, held this past Monday, brought out perfect weather in the low 70s. Contrast that with it having rained the last five times I’ve tried to play a round of golf at Pine Hill. I bring rain, Mike brings warm weather and sunshine.
The temperature was 74 degrees as 54 golfers converged on Cane Creek to compete in three flights. McKinney is hoping for 65 or more in the next event so he can have four flights of competition.
The team of Irvin-Maddox took first place in the first flight with a 62. Minton-Toland carved out a 64 to place second, while Garmon-Stancil placed third with a 65.
The team of Stephens-Garmon won the second flight with a 69. Ray-Wilson came in second with a 71, while the team of Brown-Waddell placed third with a 72.
The team of Myrick-Russell won the third flight with a 75. Hollingsworth-Tyson came in second place with a 78.
Another side benefit of the monthly senior scramble is the food from the Grille at Cane Creek. Italian food was the feature this month.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior scramble will be March 2.
Deep Freeze tourney
The Deep Freeze Backward Tournament at Silver Lakes will be Feb. 22. The event’s website says participants will play 18 holes, including nine championship holes on the Backbreaker and nine holes on The Short Course.
All 18 holes will be played backward, creating an entirely different landscape. The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and will be played in a three-person scramble format. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes greens fee, tax, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
In the Feb. 2 dogfight, first and second place was split between Danny Whittaker and Steve Mullendore with scores of plus-2 points. Third place went to Andy Jenkins with even. Fourth place with minus-1 went to Chris Reaves.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Dennis Moyer won the Feb. 1 dogfight with plus-2 points. Bill Curry and Bo Savage tied for second place with minus-2 points.
The Feb. 4 dogfight was broken down into the front nine and back nine. Moyer won both the front and back nine. He tied Sody Jeter on the back nine as both had plus-5 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be March 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after the noon hour with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes, you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
