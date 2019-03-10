Cane Creek is getting ready to host the Cane Creek Invitational, which is the first big tournament of the year on the Calhoun County Tour. It will tee up March 23-24. Ty Cole has won this event three times in the last six years — 2013, 2016 and 2018. Dalton Chandler won in 2015 and 2017.
Grant Hockman picked up a win in 2014. Veteran Ott Chandler is a two-time winner with wins in 2007 and 2009. This tournament used to have a June time slot on the tour, and last year it was pushed to August. Now we will see how the course looks in late March.
The County Two-Man at Silver Lakes is not far behind it as it tees off April 6-7.
County sports
You may not know that we host two exchange students who attend Donoho. One is a senior and one is a junior. The senior, Harrison Han, plays tennis as a number two and won both his doubles and singles last week in the bitter cold. The junior, Sailor Miao, is on the soccer team and last week scored his first goal in an 8-1 Donoho win.
Watching high school sports in Calhoun County is one of the best and purest forms of entertainment that is around. No commercials, just coaches and players grinding it out for the pure sport of things.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The spring scramble is coming Saturday and Sunday. It will have a two-man scramble format, and the fee is $100 for non-members and $75 for members. The field will be flighted after one day. The fee also includes lunch on both days.
On April 12, the Chase Thomas Strong Golf Tournament will be held. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be April 13-14. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be April 1 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Austin Joplin Memorial Golf Tournament will be held April 6 at Cane Creek. The scramble will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. On Monday-Thursday, these special rates are $35 a person, and on Friday-Sunday the rates are $39 a person.
Twilight golf begins at 3 p.m. each day and starts at noon Tuesday and Thursday. On Monday-Thursday, the cost is $37 and Friday through Saturday the cost is $41.
You can currently play all day at a special rate. On Monday through Thursday, the rate is $55 and Friday through Sunday the rate is just $65.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
On March 23, the Drive to the Goal Charity Golf Tournament will be held at 1 p.m. It is a two-man scramble. Contact Benji Turley at benji313@cableone.net for more information. The event will help benefit youth soccer.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. March 5 is the next scheduled date for 2019.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
On March 16, a two-person St. Patrick’s Day scramble will be held and includes lunch.
There is a senior two-person scramble to be March 19. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.