From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour schedule set for 2022

The Calhoun County Tour announced its 2022 schedule this past week and it includes 10 events that stretch from April 23 to Oct. 2.
The season kicks off April 23 -24 with the Gadsden City Championship at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden. The Oxford City Championship will play out the following weekend, April 30-May 1, at Cider Ridge.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be held May 14-15 at Silver Lakes. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at the Anniston Country Club will be held June 3-5. June wraps up with the Anniston City Championship at Cane Creek June 25-26.
The Etowah County Open will take place at the Links of Briarmeade July 9-10. The Pine Hill Invitational will be played in its usual end of July spot — July 30-31.
The Gadsden Country Club Invitational will be played Aug. 12-14 at the Gadsden Country Club. The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be played at “The Hill” Aug. 27-28.
The Tour season wraps up Oct. 1-2 with the Calhoun County Match Play Championship.
There are other tournaments in the area on the docket as well. The Deep Freeze will begin on Feb. 12 at Silver Lakes. The White Plains golf team will have a fundraiser at Pine Hill on Feb. 16.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be played at Silver Lakes April 2-3. The Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be held at “The Hill” on Sept. 10-11.
Hole-in-one
Ralph Carter made his 20th career ace this past week. That is simply an amazing number. I don’t have that many putt-putt career aces.
Carter used a 7-wood from 154 yards on No. 3 at Pine Hill. He was playing with David Curvin, Bruce Collins, Barry Britt and Manu Sharma.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play Championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golfweek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25 with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Demos and fittings with TaylorMade Stealth driver, hybrid, 3 and 5 woods are available. Please call the pro shop if interested.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The White Plains golf team will be holding a fundraiser tournament on Feb. 16.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.