From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour schedule is out

The schedule for the Calhoun County Golf Tour was announced this week, and it’s a little more compact this year. It gets started May 6-7 and ends Aug. 19-20. The Gadsden Country Club tournament is no longer on the schedule, leaving eight events to play out.
Last year there were eight different winners and the season-long points race went down to the last putt on the last hole with Brennan Clay claiming player-of-the-year honors.
The tour kicks off May 6-7 at Silver Lakes. The Gadsden City Championship will be played at Twin Bridges May 20-21. The tour moves to the Anniston Country Club June 2-4. There is a three-week gap before the Tour gathers at Cane Creek for the Anniston City Championship June 24-25.
The Oxford City Championship will be hosted by Cider Ridge July 8-9. Two weeks later, July 22-23, the Etowah County Open will be played at the Links at Briarmeade. Pine Hill Country Club will host the Pine Hill Invitational during its typical last week in July slot, July 29-30.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20.
Other events
The “Buddy Moore” Two-Man Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10 at “The Hill”.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played Sept. 15-17 at Cider Ridge, the Anniston Country Club and at Cider Ridge.
Piedmont golf
I got my annual call from Piedmont golf coach Horace Bramblett this week. Another sign that high school golf season is getting close is his report on his team.
His team has grown to 24 golfers. He has 12 girls and 12 boys. Once basketball and wrestling ends, he will be rocking and rolling. To have 24 players out is incredible. He has seen his program grow leaps and bounds from its start-up over just a few short years.
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year announced its plans last week. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Tourney at Silver Lakes
Silver Lakes will have the Super Bowl backward three-person scramble on Feb. 11. The event will be played on the Backbreaker Course and played backwards on the Short Course. The entry fee includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, mulligans and an entry for a lucky draw on a 65-inch television.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a White Plains golf fundraiser scramble Feb. 25.
There will be a four-man scramble held March 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. It is called the Pi Kappa Alpha Gary Sinise Classic. For more details, call 205-215-2507.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held on April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.