From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour schedule is out

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The schedule for the Calhoun County Golf Tour was announced this week, and it’s a little more compact this year. It gets started May 6-7 and ends Aug. 19-20. The Gadsden Country Club tournament is no longer on the schedule, leaving eight events to play out.

Last year there were eight different winners and the season-long points race went down to the last putt on the last hole with Brennan Clay claiming player-of-the-year honors.