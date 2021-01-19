From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour schedule for 2021 announced

The Calhoun County Golf Tour announced dates for the 2021 season this week, and it continues to grow as another event has been added to the schedule. The Tour is expanding to 10 events including the season-ending Match Play Championship. The new event will be the Gadsden City Championship to be played at Twin Bridges Golf Course on April 17-18. It will also be the first Tour event of the year.
The golfers will then move to May when there will be three events. The first will be the Oxford City Championship at Cider Ridge Golf Course on May 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16, while the Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
June will feature the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at The Anniston Country Club (a 54-hole event) on June 4-6. The Links at Briarmeade will host the Etowah County Open June 26-27.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug. 1. The Gadsden Country Club Invitational (54 holes) will be held Aug. 13-15. The Calhoun County Championship will be held at Anniston Municipal “The Hill,” Aug. 28-29.
The Match Play Championship will be held Sept. 25-26 at Anniston Municipal.
Other tournaments in the area include the White Plains golf team fundraiser at Pine Hill on Feb. 27. The County Two-Man will be held March 27-28 at Silver Lakes. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held July 9-11 and “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12 at Anniston Municipal.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Feb. 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
It is Twilight Tuesday on Tuesdays in January. You can play 18 holes at any time during the day at twilight rates.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.