From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour heads to Gadsden

It’s a three-man race between Brennan Clay, Ty Cole and Gary Wigington heading down the stretch of the 2021 Calhoun County Golf Tour season.
Clay has never won the points race in his young career. Cole and Wigington have combined to win it eight of the last nine years. Both have won it four times.
The golfers head to Gadsden this weekend before wrapping up the season Aug. 28-29 with the Calhoun County Championship at “The Hill.”
Clay leads the points standings with 1,300 points. Cole is second at 1,297.5 points and Wigington third at 1,255 points. Jeremy McGatha is fourth with 852.5 points, and Clay Calkins is next with 752.5 points. Scott Martin is sixth with 710 points. Andrew Brooks (682.5 points), Josh Poole (662.5 points), Corey Ray (655 points) and Chad Calvert (650 points) round out the top ten.
Hole-in-One
Johnny Barnes recently made a hole-in-one on No. 7 at “The Hill” with a 56-degree wedge. It was witnessed by Chris Hubbard, Tony Hicks and Greg Harrelson.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble on Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1:00 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
The Rider Cup
Parker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format.
The men will be teeing it up at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Cane Creek, and the Tim Rider Cup will be up for grabs. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries and a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Aug. 5 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Tanner Wells, Andy Jenkins, Byron Preston and Chance Smitterman in a chip-off over the team of Chris Hubbard, Blake Jones, Chad Mullinax and Blake Gilmore. The teams finished with a score of 8-under par.
The July 29 scramble was won by the team of Danny Whittaker, Kevin Wells, Randy Jones, Greg Harrelson and Mike Beck with a score of 7-under par.
The July 22 scramble was won by the team of Chad Mullinex, Bryan Preston and Mike Beck with a score of 8-under par. Second place went to Caleb McKinney, Greg Harrelson and Steve Mullendore with a score of 7-under par.
The July 15 scramble was won by the team of Landon Straub, Brock Wright, Kasey Ray and Justin Dopson with a score of 8-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
