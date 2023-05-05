 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour gets started this weekend

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The Calhoun County Golf Tour officially gets under way this weekend (May 6-7) at Silver Lakes. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion. LeCroy is a senior golfer at The University of South Alabama. He recently completed his season and had a 73.7 stroke average as the Jaguars finished second in the Sun Belt Conference.

LeCroy has won four times on the Calhoun County Tour. He won two individual state championships in his last two years at Donoho.