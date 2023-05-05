From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour gets started this weekend

The Calhoun County Golf Tour officially gets under way this weekend (May 6-7) at Silver Lakes. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion. LeCroy is a senior golfer at The University of South Alabama. He recently completed his season and had a 73.7 stroke average as the Jaguars finished second in the Sun Belt Conference.
LeCroy has won four times on the Calhoun County Tour. He won two individual state championships in his last two years at Donoho.
The defending Calhoun County champion is Brennan Clay, who edged out Gary Wigington on the last putt in the last tournament of last year. Wigington has four championships to his credit, while Ty Cole has won five titles.
It all makes for what should be a great year. I can taste and smell the cheeseburgers and fries from the kitchen at Silver Lakes already.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, June 5.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.