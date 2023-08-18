From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour finishes regular season this weekend

The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Saturday and Sunday at “The Hill”.
Andrew Brooks is the defending champion and the 2023 Player of the Year will be decided. Ty Cole leads in points going into this weekend’s final tournament.
1. Ty Cole, 1137.50 points
2. Gary Wigington, 982.50
3. John Rollins, 870.00
4. Andrew Brooks, 835.00
5. Chad Calvert, 782.50
6. Jeremy McGatha, 762.50
7. Brennan Clay, 747.50
8. Dustin Travis, 740.00
9. Kevin Daugherty, 740.00
There are some additional season-long battles going on in some of the statistical categories.
Ty Cole has the best 18-hole scoring average based on all golfers that have played at least eight rounds.
2023 Scoring Average Per Round
Player, Average, Rounds
—Ty Cole, 68.27, 11
—Gary Wigington, 70.80, 15
—John Rollins, 71.09, 11
—Chad Calvert, 71.10, 10
—Andrew Brooks, 71.54, 13
—Kevin Daugherty, 71.75, 8
—Chip Howell, 72.00, 8
—Brennan Clay, 72.40, 15
—Jeremy McGatha, 72.60, 15
—Landon Strisaub, 73.33, 9
—Dustin Travis, 73.33, 12
—David Sanders, 73.88, 8
There is an intense battle going on in the race for total birdies for the year. Five players have a chance have to have the most birdies for the season.
Birdies for the year
1. Gary Wigington, 56
2. Ty Cole, 54
3. Andrew Brooks, 52
4. Jeremy McGatha, 52
5. Brennan Clay, 51
6. John Rollins, 36
7. Chad Calvert, 32
8. Chip Howell, 32
9. Tanner Wells, 30
10. Kevin Daugherty, 29
Cane Creek Senior Results
The team of Kinsey/Stansell took first place by tie-breakers last week at the monthly Cane Creek senior two-man tournament with a score of 60. Curry/Phillips finished second and Howell/Burnett placing third with a score of 61.
The second flight was won by McClain/Ware on tie-breakers with a round of 68. Hood/Taylor lost out on the tie-breaker and finished in second place. Stephens/Barker finished third with a round of 69.
There was a five-way tie for first in the third flight with a score of 70. Towns/Hardin, Cobb/Cox, Reese/Winton, Busch/Marshall and Porterfield/Whitaker were the teams at the top of that logjam.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.