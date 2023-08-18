 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour finishes regular season this weekend

Photo by Trent Penny

The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Saturday and Sunday at “The Hill”.

Andrew Brooks is the defending champion and the 2023 Player of the Year will be decided. Ty Cole leads in points going into this weekend’s final tournament.