From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour finish is near

The race is on as the Calhoun County Golf Tour heads into its final regular-season tournament this weekend at The Hill. The championship is more open than it has been in years.
Three players — Gary Wigington (1,778 points), Brennan Clay (1,639) and Ty Cole (1,507) — could all possibly lock up the Player-of-the-Year title with a win.
The battle to finish in the top 16 and qualify for the Match-Play Championship in October is also at hand. Dalton Chandler currently holds that final spot heading into this weekend.
Here are the current top-16 golfers in the points standings heading into this weekend: 1. Gary Wigington 1,778; 2. Brennan Clay 1,639; 3. Ty Cole 1,507; 4. Jeremy McGatha 1,447; 5. Mason Dennis 906; 6. Landon Straub 884; 7. Layton Bussey 884; 8. Dane Moore 785; 9. Kevin Daugherty 768; 10. Corey Ray 760; 11. Chad Calvert 737; 12. Randy Lipscomb 678; 13. Clay Calkins 632; 14. Gage Ledbetter 608; 15. Jacob LeCroy 600; 16. Dalton Chandler 495.
I say put the top-4 players in the same group and let the fun begin.
Fight Like Fletcher Results
The Fight Like Fletcher golf tournament last week was won by the team of Clay Calkins, George Salmon and Brandon Whitman with a score of 16 under par. The team of Aaron Jackson, Wes St. John and Houston Thomas placed second at 15 under par. Tony Hicks, Wilton Page and Roger Smith shot 14 under par to place third.
David Stephens, Grady Sapp and Tim Davis shot 11 under par to win the First Flight over Will Brown, Jessica Brown and Tyler Dopson in a tie-breaker. Third place went to the team of David Medders Sr., David Medders Jr. and Jim Landers, which shot 10 under par.
The team of Kenny Ivey, Chuck Hurst and Ron Harrell shot 6 under par and won a three-way tie-breaker to take first place in the Second Flight. The team of Brady Turner, Madilyn Turner and Ronnie Preston and the team of Steve Taylor, Alex Taylor and Bruce Haynes were the teams tied with them.
Kronospan Tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Scholarship Tournament
Friday, Sept. 2, Cane Creek will host a two-person scramble with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $100 a person and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
You can contact Tim Sudduth to sign up and get more details. His contact information is 770-317-4642 and TimSudduth@bellsouth.net
Salute to Industry Tournament
The Anniston Country Club will play host to the annual Salute to Industry golf tournament. It will be held on Sept. 8, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Call Mary Katherine Ginn at 256-237-3536 for more details.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Member-Guest Tournament was held last week and Gary Wigington and his guest, Ty Cole, won the event. Flight B champions were Rob Davie and Tom Chapman. Flight C champions were Timmy Woodard and Allen Skelton. Flight D champions were Kenneth Willingham and Bob Mozakowski.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
Last Thursday’s "Big T" nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Greg Harrelson, Tim Turner, Louis Kirby and Larry Champion with a score of six under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match-Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
With cooler weather being predicted for the next several weeks, start times for the Cane Creek dogfights will change. Starting Aug. 22, report time will be at 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m. This change is for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday dogfights.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 12. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The team of Ray/Wilson fired a round of 62 to win the August senior two-man scramble last week. The teams of Steward/Austin and King/Beavers finished one stroke back.
Martin/Meadows won the First Flight in a three-way tie-breaker over the teams of Rozell/P.K. and Howell/Burnett with a score of 66.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.
On Monday, Sept. 5, the Labor Day Big Cup two-person scramble will be played on the Heartbreaker and Backbreaker Courses with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Big cups will be placed in diabolical places on each green. The entry fee is $85 per player. This fee includes green fees, cart fees, mulligans, lunch and prizes. This event is limited to the first 60 paid teams and will be post-flighted based on participation.