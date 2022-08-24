 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Calhoun County Tour finish is near

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The race is on as the Calhoun County Golf Tour heads into its final regular-season tournament this weekend at The Hill. The championship is more open than it has been in years.

Three players — Gary Wigington (1,778 points), Brennan Clay (1,639) and Ty Cole (1,507) — could all possibly lock up the Player-of-the-Year title with a win.