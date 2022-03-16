From the Bunker: Calhoun County Team Championship to kick off local golf season

The 2022 Calhoun County Team Championship is set to start the local golf season on April 2-3 at Silver Lakes. The event is a two-person tournament.
That is just a couple of weeks away. After a long offseason, we are all looking forward to the fresh smell of cut grass, the soft sounds of water lapping up against the shore and the gentle breeze crossing the course.
The format for Day 1 will be a two-person scramble played on the Mindbreaker and Heartbreaker courses. The format for Day 2 will be a two-person scamble played on the Backbreaker and Heartbreaker courses.
The entry fee is $140 ($280 per team) and includes two days of green fees, cart fees, lunch, prizes and range balls.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
Head golf coach Horace Bramblett does such a great job with the kids at Piedmont, as do all the coaches in the athletics department at the school.
Bramblett is excited about the upcoming season. He has 10 boys and seven girls out for golf this season. That’s the largest number he’s ever had.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
JSU golf
Berta Sanchez, a sophomore from Barcelona, Spain, tied for medalist honors at the University of North Florida Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 7-8. Her finish helped the JSU women’s golf team finish sixth out of 17 teams.
Sanchez finished with a 54-hole score of 6-under par on the 5,926-yard Jacksonville Golf and Country Club course. She was on fire during the event as she made 13 birdies.
The Gamecocks tied Penn State for sixth place in the 17-team field. Host North Florida won the team title with a total score of 865, which was 21 strokes better than JSU’s score.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held April 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
There will be a Member-Member tournament on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 9 a.m. The first six holes will be best ball, the second six modified alternate shot, and the final six a scramble format. The cost is $180 for each four-man team. Each participant will receive a custom-order pair of Asics golf shoes and the tournament will be flighted after the round.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.