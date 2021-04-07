From the Bunker: Calhoun County Golf Tour to open play at Twin Bridges

Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden will be the sight of the first tournament of the Calhoun County Golf Tour. The tournament will be held April 17-18.
I am sure the golfers are looking forward to a more normal year in 2021. The Tour continues to expand each year, and this is the first time an event will be held at Twin Bridges.
Anniston senior two-man scramble
The monthly City of Anniston senior two-man scramble was held this week with beautiful weather.
The team of Mozakowski and Howell took top honors in the first flight by shooting a 63. The team of Hood-Oates placed second with a 65, Martin-Bragg third with a 66 and Maddox-Irwin fourth with a 66.
The second flight was won by the team of Burnett-Weston, which defeated Toland-Toland in a tie-breaker, with a score of 69. Askew-Koskodan finished third and Brown-Waddell placed fourth.
The team of Porterfield-Whitman won the third flight with a score of 73. Eiland-Gable shot 74, Whitman-Cox 75 and Law-Law 75 to finish out the top four.
Closest to the pin on hole No. 3 was Steve Minter, and Bob McClain had the same honors on hole No. 15.
JSU women’s golf
The JSU women finished third in the Georgia State University Invitational played at Rivermont Golf Club last week. The lady Gamecocks shot a three-day total of 887, which was five strokes off first-place Xavier’s total of 882. Layne Dyar had a solid tournament for JSU with rounds of 79-72-79–230. The 72 was one of the better competitive rounds the former White Plains golfer has had in her career.
It was a good week for White Plains golf as the boys and girls won the Calhoun County Championships last weekend at Pine Hill.
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament to be held May 7, at The Anniston Country Club, with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Country Club, the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be May 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
There will be a White Plains High School “Over the Hill Gang” scramble on April 23, teeing off at 10 a.m.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fund-raiser golf tournament June 18 beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.