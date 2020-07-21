From the Bunker: Calhoun County Golf Tour heads to Pine Hill

The Calhoun County Golf Tour has produced some outstanding golf so far during the 2020 season. The start was delayed three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return has been fun to watch. We’ve seen Ty Cole and Gary Wigington battle each other in the final grouping in all three tournaments at Silver Lakes, Briarmeade and Anniston Country Club.
Cole, the younger of the two, has put his stamp on the Tour by winning 19 times in his eight years playing the Tour. Wigington has won 17 times in his 11 years on the Tour, including a win in at least one Tour event in eleven straight years.
Cole won five times in 2019 and Wigington ended the year with shoulder surgery and doubt as to whether he would ever get back to championship-level golf.
The two have pulled ahead of the rest of the pack of golfers this year by being able to put together consistent rounds of golf and overcoming bad holes. What has impressed me has been their ability to recover after wayward drives when they happen. Wigington has won twice this year and Cole once, which gives Wigington a slight lead in the points race.
When you can hit a drive 300-plus yards and chip and putt, then you are giving yourself a chance to win each and every week.
This week the Tour reaches its halfway point as it ventures to Pine Hill. The course has never looked better. Wigington has won five of the last seven tournaments there, while Cole won at Pine Hill in 2016.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a members-only scramble Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Saturday’s July 11 dogfight was won by Bob Hollinsworth with a score of plus-3 points. Second place went to Tim Dennison with a score of minus-1 point.
Chris Reaves won the July 12 dogfight with a score of plus-11 points. Second place went to Steve Mullendore with plus-9 points. Third place at plus-7 points was Charles Carden and in fourth place was Tyler Dopson with plus-6 points.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Ted Heim, Brett Wells, Nathan Williams, C.J. Smith and Mike Beck with a score of 8-under par. Second place went to the team of Tanner Wells, Mike Hughston, Steve Mullendore, Tyler Wells and Derrick Maston with a score of 7-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be held on Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
This week with an expected heat wave coming in, the dogfight times have been moved up a half an hour to 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 3, and is being sponsored by Noble Bank. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Fred Wilson Tournament (a scramble) will be held July 24, beginning at 9 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
The City of Oxford has re-scheduled its tournament for August 8-9. It is a Calhoun County Tour event that was postponed earlier in the year due to the pandemic. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be held on Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): Just four miles across the Calhoun County line in Glencoe lies a hidden jewel in the Links at Briarmeade. The course is unlike any in the area and provides a test of all of your shot-making skills. It is a par 71, 5,490 yards from the white tees. It is a course built on Scottish roots.
There is a senior two-man scramble (50 plus) on Aug. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. There is the Brian Pitts Memorial Classic on Aug. 29. It is a two-man scramble. Pitts was a 2010 graduate of Glencoe High School who passed away five or six years ago.
