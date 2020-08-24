From the Bunker: Calhoun County Championship is set for this weekend

“The Hill" is ready.
It is time for the tradition-rich 84th annual Calhoun County Championship this weekend at Anniston Municipal, “The Hill.” All the volunteers and Paul Wade have got the course in great shape, and it is ready to challenge the Calhoun County Golf Tour golfers in the final stroke-play event of the year.
Gary Wigington has already locked up the points race, but race remains to see who will make the top 16 in the points standings. Those who do will advance to the match-play finals in September.
Right now, Shawn Ledbetter, Dane Moore, Matt Rogers, Scott Martin, Chris Hummel, Corey Ray, Chip Howell and Andrew Brooks are in spots 17 through 24 and are looking for a high finish to make their way into the match-play field of 16.
The current points standings: 1, Gary Wigington; 2, Ty Cole; 3, Jeremy Mc Gatha; 4, Brennan Clay; 5, Frank Brady; 6, Chad Calvert; 7, Randy Lipscomb; 8, Jake Goggans; 9, Charlie Smith; 10, Harrison Hughston; 11, Gage Miller; 12, Adrian Geeting; 13, Clay Calkins; 14, Chris Cox; 15, Wesley Jenkins; 16, Mason Dennis.
Ty Cole has won this tournament the last two years.
Hole-in-one
Jerry Irwin nailed his 20th career ace last week at Pine Hill. Yes, that is no typo — his 20th hole-in-one.
He used a 6-iron to cover 156 yards in one shot on the 14th hole at Pine Hill Country Club. Witnesses were Brian Irwin, Don Maddox and Jerry Cobb.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. There is a member-only scramble Sept. 7. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 7, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Bryan Whitley and Jeff Norred split first place with plus-3 points in the Aug. 15 dogfight.
Danny Whittaker won the Aug. 16 dogfight with plus-7 points. Second place went to Steve Mullendore at plus-6 points. Johnny Barnes won third place with plus-5 points and fourth place was a tie between Andy Jenkins and Nick Hubbard with plus-4 points.
The Thursday afternoon scramble was won by the team of Chris Hubbard, Byron Preston, Jimbo Phillips, Steve Mullendore and Rodney Ford after a chip-off with Tanner Wells, Danny Whittaker, Mark Gaines, Brett Wells and Nick Machowitz. Both finished at 9-under par.
The Buddy Moore two-man scramble will be Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:00 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Sept. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
On Labor Day, the Big Cup 2-Person Scramble will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the Heartbreaker and the Mindbreaker courses. The cups will be larger than normal and placed in strategic spots on the greens. The cost is $75 a person and includes green fees, cart, mulligans, lunch and prizes. The field is limited to the first 40 paid teams.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The golfers will be at Gadsden Country Club on Aug. 31 for a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes, you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Dylan Pugh and Al Johnson tied for first in the Aug. 15 contest.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): The Brian Pitts Memorial Classic will be Aug. 29. It is a two-man scramble. Pitts graduated from Glencoe High School in 2010 and passed away in recent years.
The monthly senior scramble for players 50 and up will be Sept. 10, which is a Thursday.
