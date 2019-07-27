Leyton Bussey busted out of a 132-man field with a brilliant 63 to take a one-stroke lead after one round of the Pine Hill Invitational. His round overshadowed the 64 posted by Dalton Chandler, who is in second place.
Jonathan Pate shot a 65, and Gary Wiginton looms three strokes back with a 66. Caleb Bowen, Jeremy McGatha and Frank Brady each shot 67. Ty Cole is eight strokes back with a first-round score of 71. The second round starts at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Cole wins again
Cole romped to his fourth win of the year on the Calhoun County Tour. He shot 63-64—137 last weekend to take the Etowah Open. His two-day total was seven shots better than runner-up McGatha, who shot 63-71-134. Wigington was third at 136 and Brennan Clay fourth at 139.
For Cole it was his eight victory in the last 13 tour events and pretty well wrapped up the Player-of-the-Year title for this season, which would be his fourth in five years.
Tee Brown won the Championship B Flight with a score of 138. Michael Rich won the Championship C Flight with a 146 score and Cole Contris won the Championship D Flight with a score of 159.
Brad Baird (140), Jason Shields (155) and Kenny Fulmer (162) won the first, second and third Flights, respectively.
Four-ball champs
Jacksonville State golf teammates Chloe Borders and Layne Dyar teamed to win the Alabama Women’s State Amateur/Senior Amateur Four-Ball Championship, which concluded Thursday at Gadsden Country Club.
They shot a 7-under-par 135 over two rounds (69-66), beating two teams that finished 4-under par. Their round included birdies on Nos. 3, 11, 12, 13 and 17 to win by three shots.
Borders won an individual state title at Jacksonville Christian in 2016, and Dyar was part of two state championship teams at White Plains.
Hanna Dyar, Layne’s younger sister and the reigning Calhoun County high school player of the year for girls golf, teamed with Pleasant Valley’s Madilyn Turner to shoot 8-over-par 150 and finish sixth.
Allison Arenth and Isabel Rogers teamed up in the younger division to place third overall.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities in the Buddy Moore charity golf tournament. This event has raised more thanr $110,000 to support local children in need over the last 10 years.
In the July 19 nine-hole scramble, Ott Chandler, Dennis Austin, and Tyler Wells won with 8-under par. Second place went to Tyler Dopson, Randy Jones, Brett Wells, and Derrick Mastin at 7 under.
In the Thursday scramble, the team of Caleb McKinney, Chad Mullinax, James Edwards, and Roger Smith won with 9-under par. Second place went to Jason Rich, Danny Whittaker, Mike Beck and Roger Chandler at 8 under.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 5 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13. Camp will be 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Fraternal Order of Police, Anniston Lodge No. 4 will host a golf tournament Aug. 14.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament will be Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. to benefit of the Alzheimer’s Association. It will be a four-man scramble and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for more information.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and super twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m. In July, golfers 17 and under pay no green fees if they playing with a paying adult.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Ted Law won the July 20 dogfight with plus-1 point. Steve Reaves was second with minus-3 points.
Brad Angel won the July 21 dogfight with plus-5 points.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. James Lett took first place in the July 23 contest and Ronnie Cofield placed second.
