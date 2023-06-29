 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Brooks takes win at Cane Creek

Andrew Brooks

Andrew Brooks, left, is presented the first-place award following his win at Cane Creek.

 Brant Locklier/Star Sports Correspondent

Look out Calhoun County Tour golfers, Andrew Brooks is starting to get familiar with collecting first-place prizes. The former Alexandria golfer won the 2014 Calhoun County Match Play Championship, but he had never won a stroke play tournament until last August when he won the Calhoun County Championship.

This past Sunday, Brooks grinded out his second win in the last five Tour events at the Anniston City Championship played at Cane Creek.