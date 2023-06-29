From the Bunker: Brooks takes win at Cane Creek

Look out Calhoun County Tour golfers, Andrew Brooks is starting to get familiar with collecting first-place prizes. The former Alexandria golfer won the 2014 Calhoun County Match Play Championship, but he had never won a stroke play tournament until last August when he won the Calhoun County Championship.
This past Sunday, Brooks grinded out his second win in the last five Tour events at the Anniston City Championship played at Cane Creek.
After an opening-round 69, Brooks entered the second round in a tie for the lead with Tour points leader Gary Wigington at 3 under par. The two were two shots clear of the field entering Sunday’s final round, and after a couple of early bogeys by Wigington, Brooks found himself with a two-shot lead.
Brooks was at his best as he calmly parred the first four holes, birdied five, parred six, birdied seven and had pars all the way to hole No. 12.
Ahead of him golfers were trying to mount a charge. Chad Calvert put together a couple of birdies and chopped the lead to two shots. However, he started the back nine with three bogeys in the first five holes to fall back.
Wigington was hanging around three shots back but just could not get a putt to drop and then fell further back down the back nine.
Cagey veteran Kevin Daugherty was playing two holes ahead and was putting some birdies together and with a birdie at 15 actually cut the lead to one after Brooks had his only bogey at the 13th hole.
Brooks answered the challenge with a birdie at the par-5 14th hole and Daugherty would bogey 16 and the lead was three.
Brooks birdied 16 and then knocked in a 25-foot putt on 18 to put the finishing touches on a five-stroke victory over Daugherty at 7 under par for the tournament.
Brooks had the look of a golfer that has learned how to win as he strolled the 18 holes on Sunday without blinking and playing steady consistent golf.
“Winning last year’s County really helped me,” said Brooks. “It helped knowing I had the lead today. It did not change anything I would have done, but it was not quite as stressful.”
“It was just a lot of fun being able to play in the final foursome and play against some of these great players and to get a win,” added Brooks.
Brooks was able to knock a lot of pitches to within a couple of feet which allowed him to have a lot of tap-ins for par and not have very many of those 10-15 feet putts to save par.
Calvert finished six strokes back to place third. Landon Straub played very well (He had several putts hang all over the edge of the hole, but would not fall in) and finished at even par for the tournament.
Jeremy McGatha came in with the second lowest round of Sunday with a 70 and finished at even par. He had an opening day round of 74 that hurt his chances.
Wigington had a final round of 76 to finish eight strokes back.
Dustin Travis shot a 148 to beat Chris Cox and Daniel Black by four shots and win the Championship “B” flight.
Blake Grisham was one shot better than Coleman Messer to win the C flight with a score of 156.
Chip Howell put together a string of birdies on the final nine holes to open up a one-shot lead and win the Senior Division by eight strokes with a score of 142. Tim Steward placed second at 150.
Eagles for Black
Daniel Black had an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole on both days. He eagled on Saturday and Sunday and ended up with a score of 152 for the tournament.
Special thanks to Colin Hart
A very special thanks goes out to golfer Colin Hart, who found my planner out on the golf course at Cane Creek last Sunday. He called to tell me he found it and left it for me at the Pro Shop. I didn't even know I had lost it, and like my phone, just all kinds of crucial information was in the planner.
Piedmont golf
The Bulldogs have moved their annual three-man scramble to Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, July 3.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
There will be a Summer Junior Golf Clinic held July 19-20 for ages 7-17. There will be lunch provided and the times on each day will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Call the clubhouse for more details.