From the Bunker: Brooks, Clay pull away to win Buddy Moore

Andrew Brooks and Brennan Clay teamed up to shoot 26-under par and win the Buddy Moore two-man championship this past weekend at the Anniston Municipal Golf Course, better known as “The Hill.”
They were previous winners in 2018 and were bound and determined to get the win again as they opened play on Saturday with a brilliant 15-under-par round of 55.
They had to hold off a charge from Ty Cole and Gary Wigington on Sunday. Cole and Wigington have combined to win 43 Calhoun County Tour events and are two of the most feared golfers on tour.
Cole and Wigington were three shots back at the beginning of Sunday’s round but made their presence known with eagles on two of the first three holes.
“We knew the fight was on when they did that and we were going to have to battle all day long,” Clay said.
Indeed, the battle was on, as Cole-Wigington posted 3s on the first eight holes and were down one stroke at the turn.
Brooks-Clay went birdie-eagle-birdie starting at No. 12, while Cole-Wigington went bogey-par-par, losing five shots on the leaders. It was pretty much over headed to 14.
“I felt like that was the turning point for us and the bogey they made opened up things,” said Clay, who chipped in on No. 13. “I had told Andrew that I thought I might knock that one in and it went in.”
What was it like staring down the back nine with Cole and Wigington lurking just one shot back? “It was fun. A lot of fun and we were fortunate to hold off those great players,” Brooks said. “I really love playing in scrambles.”
The winners ended up four strokes better than Cole-Wigington in winning the Buddy Flight.
Layton Bussey and Max Basler shot a 59-58—117 to place second. Scott Murphree-Ryan Howard finished in a tie for third with Cole-Wigington at 118. Chip Howell-Jonathan Pate shot a 119 to finish in a tie for fifth with Randy Lipscomb-Mason Dennis.
Clay Calkins and Chris Hubbard shot 61-62—123 to win the Mary Ann Flight. They were three shots better than Tanner Wells-Chad Calvert.
Tony Hicks-Nick Hubbard won the Scott Flight with a score of 66-59—125, and Tyler Dopson-Adam Johnson shot 70-62—132 to win the Angie Flight.
The tournament raised around $20,000 for needy families in the area.
Match Play pairings
The Calhoun County Match Play will take place Oct. 2-3 at “The Hill.” Here are the pairings, which were based on regular-season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Mini-Tour event coming to Cider Ridge
The Rolling Red Mini-Tour, based out of Atlanta, is bringing a tournament to Cider Ridge Oct. 3-4. The purse will be around $7,000, and the tournament will be called the Cider Ridge Classic. It will have a Monday final round.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Oct. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Club Championship will be held Sept. 18-19. The monthly senior scramble will be held Sept. 20.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.