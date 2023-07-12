From the Bunker: Birdie on 18 gives Cole Oxford City Championship title

It appeared as if Sunday’s final round of the Oxford City Championship was going to be a shootout in the final foursome.
You had five-time player of the year Ty Cole, who shot 8 under on Saturday, leading. He was playing with four-time player of the year Gary Wigington, who shot 6 under on Saturday. Also in the foursome was 2022 player of the year Brennan Clay, who came in at 7 under Saturday. The final member was red-hot Andrew Brooks, who won the previous Calhoun County Tour event and shot a 7 under Saturday.
They were all primed and ready to scorch the Cider Ridge course, but the final pack played like real estate agents hunting property in Cider Ridge.
Their shots were all over the place. The final round was played from the longer blue tees and the course took its toll as balls were hit into the woods, water, holes in the ground and in people’s front and backyards.
“On No. 9, I hit it in someone's kitchen and then got lucky and made a 25-footer for bogey,” Cole said. “It was brutal out there. It was like no one could really get anything going and we all just played bad.”
Cole shot 72, Wigington 74, Brooks 77 and Clay 80 as the four leaders going into Sunday opened the door to players behind them.
Cole hung in there for a while as he got to 9 under and had a four-stroke lead over Brooks. However, bogeys at 9 and 10 dropped him to 7 under par. Brooks was momentarily tied with Cole after a couple of birdies, but a double bogey at 10 dropped him back.
Meanwhile word got out on the course that youngster Kenny Okins, a Southern Union and ex-White Plains golfer, was on fire. He started the day with 18 golfers between him and the leader, Cole, but birdied seven of the first 11 holes and then birdied 15 to get to 9 under par.
“I got a break on 15 as the ball hit the bank and kicked down towards the hole,” a smiling Okins said.
Okins’ led by two with three holes to play, but Cole had six holes remaining. Cole birdied 13 and bogeyed 14 to stay at 7 under.
Okins had a short putt rim out at 16 to drop him back to 8 under and his lead shrank to one shot.
After a par at 17, Okins’ drive on 18 found a hole surrounded by weeds just off the edge of the fairway and he had to punch out into the fairway. He hit a magnificent third shot to the edge of the green. However, his putter let him down. He three-putted for bogey and finished the tournament at 7 under.
“I surprised myself,” Okins said. “I am done with college golf and have not been playing much and it was just so much fun out there today.”
Playing partner Nick Ledbetter said, “He did not use a wood all day, he just kept hitting irons.”
This set the stage for Cole, who needed a birdie on 18 to win and prevent a playoff. Rain was just beginning to set in as Cole said, “I gotta make birdie here. I do not want to play a playoff in the rain and in the darkness. I gotta drive to Albertville, too.”
Cole’s experience of winning 24 times on the Tour served him well. After booming his drive, Cole’s second shot on 18 rolled up just next to the green on the par-5 hole. His pitch rolled up close and he tapped in for birdie and his fourth win at Cider Ridge.
“Wow, It was wild out there today. When I heard that Kenny was 8 under on the day, I thought, how in the world was he doing that and knew I had to make some shots to have a chance,” Cole said.
Justin Graveman was playing ahead of Cole and almost went unnoticed as he carved out a 7-under-par score for the tournament. He birdied 15 and 18 to get into contention and was tied for the lead as Cole came down 18 looking for a birdie. Graveman only had one bogey on the round and a remarkable 15 pars.
Top-10 finishers
1.Ty Cole 136
T-2. Kenny Okins 137
T-2. Justin Graveman 137
T-4. Gary Wigington 140
T-4. Chad Calvert 140
T-6. Brad Moultrie 141
T-6. Skylar Dennis 141
T-6. Tanner Wells 141
T-6. Ott Chandler 141
T-6. Layton Bussey 141
Other tournament notes
Defending champion Sawyer Edwards finished the tournament at 1 under.
Daily Thomas had a big round Sunday as he fired a 68 on the strength of six birdies.
Eric Cunningham, Bradley Young, Nathan Williams and Logan Turner had eagles on Sunday.
Layton Bussey shot 141 to win the first flight by one stroke over Daily Thomas. Mason Dennis shot 149 to best Timmy Woodard on tie-breakers and claim first prize in the second flight.
Kilgore Knight shot 150 to win the third flight. Clayton Chandler took first place in the fourth flight with a score of 168. Shane Lee was the victor in the fifth flight with a score of 165.
David Sanders won the Senior “A” Flight with a two-day total of 146. Tim Steward shot a 157 to win the Senior “B” Flight.
Cane Creek senior two-man
The team of Howell/Fitzgerald won the monthly two-man senior tournament at Cane Creek in a tie-breaker over the team of Irwin/Maddox. Both shot a round of 63. The team of Cobb/Cox placed third with a score of 66.
Simmons/Burnett shot 69 to win flight two in a tie-breaker over the team of Ware/McClain. Brown/Fredrick placed third with a score of 70.
McKenzie/Truss shot 73 to win flight three. Kern/Cordle was second with a score of 74, and Sirmon/Sirmon finished third with a round of 75.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has a local qualifier on July 17 at Silver Lakes. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, Aug. 7.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Chris Hubbard, Nick Hubbard, Hunter Carr and Tyler Rich (16 under) won the Red, White & Blue Scramble at Pine Hill last week. Second place went to Ron Wheeler, Tim Hill, Lenn Coffey and Glenn Heathcock (14 under). Third place went to Brian Irwin, Jerry Irwin, Casey Irwin and Trey Hanvey (14 under).
Second Flight scores:
1st: Steve Taylor, Alex Taylor, Brian Howell, Joey Stewart (-10)
2nd: Jaime Strickland, Claude Tackett, Knight Bentley, Matthew Southard (-10)
3rd: Ricky Carden, Eddy Burks, Emanuel Gooden, Jacob Sears (-10)
Third Flight scores:
1st: Ken Johnson, Wayne Naramore, Eddie Reese, John Wood (-6)
2nd: Lance Jones, Paul Reynolds, Jason Hollis, Cody Harrison (-6)
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.