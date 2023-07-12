 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Birdie on 18 gives Cole Oxford City Championship title

Photo by Trent Penny

It appeared as if Sunday’s final round of the Oxford City Championship was going to be a shootout in the final foursome.

You had five-time player of the year Ty Cole, who shot 8 under on Saturday, leading. He was playing with four-time player of the year Gary Wigington, who shot 6 under on Saturday. Also in the foursome was 2022 player of the year Brennan Clay, who came in at 7 under Saturday. The final member was red-hot Andrew Brooks, who won the previous Calhoun County Tour event and shot a 7 under Saturday.