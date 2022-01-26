From the Bunker: Belcher cans hole-in-one

We are slowly creeping toward better golfing weather. Craig Belcher got things going this week with an ace at Cider Ridge. He made a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 17 hole with a 9-iron from 129 yards. He was playing with Steve Montgomery and Mike Alldredge.
The team of Don Maddox/Jerry Irwin shot a 63 to win the senior two-man scramble Monday. Second place went to the team of Haywood/Drummond with a round of 65. Third place went to the team of Hurst/Howell with a 65.
The team of Davis/Baughn shot a 69 and won on tie-breakers to take the second flight. The team of Doss/Robertson placed second with the team of Steward/Martin third.
The teams of Hubbard/Crow, Boyd/Jones and Stancil/Trammell finished 1-2-3 in the third flight. They all shot 71.
Barry Britt and Alan Hubbard were closest-to-the-pin winners.
Cider Ridge is now offering demos and fittings with TaylorMade Stealth driver, hybrid, 3 and 5 woods. The course is pre-booking drivers for sale. Please call the pro shop if interested.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play Championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golfweek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25 with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The White Plains golf team will be holding a fundraiser tournament on Feb. 16.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20, if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble on the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.