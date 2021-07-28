From the Bunker: Baughn, Clark sink aces at Pine Hill

Pine Hill is ready to go for this week’s Calhoun County Tour tournament. Things warmed up with a pair of aces last weekend.
Clarence Baughn had a hole-in-one on No. 14 from 134 yards last week. He used a 6-iron and was playing with Steve Davis, Stuart Rice, Jerry Surrett and Chris Floyd. He also shot a 33 on the back a day after his 78th birthday. What a week for Clarence!
Just a few hours later, Lee Clark made a hole-in-one on No. 16 from 156 yards with a 7-iron. He was playing with Stanley Caver.
Pine Hill
Finally, after several weeks off, the Calhoun County Golf Tour returns to action this weekend at Pine Hill Country Club. Gary Wigington has to be the favorite in this one, as he is a six-time winner of this tournament. He has won six of the last eight years with only Ty Cole (2016) and Dalton Chandler (2019) breaking up his streak.
Cole has won three times this year, but this is the only tour event that he has not won twice in his career. Brennan Clay and Jacob LeCroy also have wins on the tour this year. Wigington has not won this year and needs a victory to extend his streak of winning at least one event each year to 12 straight years.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble on Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
The Rider Cup
Parker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format.
The men will be teeing it up at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries and a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun. The Aug. 5 event will be just for fun, and then on Sept. 2, the Tim Rider Cup will be up for grabs.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Boys State Junior Championship
Kenny Okins, Wesley Jenkins, Sawyer Edwards and Gage Miller recently competed in the 76th annual Boys State Junior Championship at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. Okins shot a three-day total of 2-over par for a top-25 finish, while Jenkins placed 33rd with a score of 6-over par. Edwards and Miller did not make the cut for the third day.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held on Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Aug. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
