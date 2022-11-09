 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: After competitive year, local golf heads into quiet season

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Local golf heads into its relatively quiet season as the days become shorter and the weather becomes colder.

It was one of the most competitive years in recent history for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. The tour has expanded over the last couple of years and now includes 10 events, including three just over the Calhoun County border in Etowah County.