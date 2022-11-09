From the Bunker: After competitive year, local golf heads into quiet season

Local golf heads into its relatively quiet season as the days become shorter and the weather becomes colder.
It was one of the most competitive years in recent history for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. The tour has expanded over the last couple of years and now includes 10 events, including three just over the Calhoun County border in Etowah County.
This year produced a record eight different winners. Sawyer Edwards, Jacob LeCroy, Ty Cole, Jeremy McGatha, Corey Ray, Andrew Brooks, Brennan Clay and Gary Wigington. Wigington and LeCroy had two wins apiece.
There were many thrilling finishes and the points championship went down to the very last putt of the season. Here is my list of all-time wins on Tour.
Career Tournament Wins (Top 10)
1. Gary Wigington 24
2. Ty Cole 22
3. Jeremy McGatha 11
4. Jaylon Ellison 9
5. Dalton Chandler 6
6. Ott Chandler 6
7. Garrett Burgess 6
8. Brennan Clay 4
9. Freeman Fite 4
10.Chad Calvert 3, Jacob LeCroy 3
Player-of-the-Year Winners
1. Ty Cole 5
2. Gary Wigington 4
3. Jeremy McGatha 2
Gary Wigington holds the current record of most consecutive seasons with a win as he has had at least one win in the last 13 seasons. Ty Cole has had at least one win in 9 of the last 10 years and a streak of 5 straight years.
Of the original six tournaments before expansion, Ty Cole is the only one to win at all those six courses. Wigington has won at all the venues except Silver Lakes. Mc Gatha has won at all but Silver Lakes. Garret Burgess has won at all but Pine Hill and Dalton Chandler has won all but the County tournament.
Hole-in-one
Drake Mosley had a hole-in-one last week on No. 17 at Cider Ridge. He used a 9-iron to cover 185 yards in one shot. Craig Whatley was playing with Mosley.
Also, a special note on Ralph Carter. The 82-year-old fired a 67 at Pine Hill last. That is 15 strokes better than his age!
Toys For Kids
The annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill will be held Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Dec. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Tough Man Individual Tournament will be held on Nov. 19. All holes will be played from the back tees. The cost is $45.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The 2022 Club Championship will be played on Nov. 12 and 13.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Tournaments will be held Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card.