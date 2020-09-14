From the Bunker: Aces are wild at 'The Hill'

The Buddy Moore tournament was played this past weekend at “The Hill” and the weather was absolutely perfect.
The two-man team scramble at Anniston Municipal had a winning team of players who had not won a Calhoun County event before — Jason Johnson and Landon Straub. There were also two hole-in-ones in Saturday’s round.
Johnson-Straub came from four back on the last day and won in a two-hole playoff in a battle of nerves.
"I have never been that nervous before and I felt like throwing up,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Straub was just as nervous.
“I did not know if I was going to hold up, as I have never been in this spot before,” he said.
The two young guys hung on as they bested the defending champions, Cory Etter and Caleb Bowen.
As for the holes-in-one, Etter knocked down one on No. 16, and John Sears had one at No. 11. Etter used a 60-degree wedge from 108 yards.
"I could not see it, but the players ahead of us said it flew past the hole and then backed up into the hole,” Etter said.
Sears used a 5-iron for his second career ace.
Calhoun County Match Play
The top 16 finishers on the Tour this season qualified for the end of the season Match Play Championship, played in Ryder Cup fashion on Oct. 3-4. The first two rounds will be played Oct. 3 and the semifinals and finals Oct.4. The pairings are subject to change.
The pairings:
Buddy Moore Bracket
Gary Wigington (1) vs. Adrian Geeting (16)
Clay Calkins (8) vs. Wesley Jenkins (9)
Chad Calver (5) vs. Chip Howell (12)
Brennan Clay (4) vs. Charlie Smith (13)
Chris Banister Bracket
Ty Cole (3) vs. Harrison Hughston (14)
Frank Brady (6) vs. Randy Lipscomb (11)
Jake Goggins (7) vs. Chris Cox (10)
Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Gage Miller (15)
The top four alternates, should any of the 16 be unable to participate are Andrew Brooks, Caleb Bowen, Jonathan Pate and Matt Rogers.
RMC Foundation scramble
The RMC Foundation Golf Classic will be Oct. 7, 2020, at the Anniston Country Club with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is a four-person scramble. Proceeds from this year will go to developing a COVID/Flu clinic at RMC so that they can keep transmission down and treat patients as quickly as possible. Please go to rmccares.org/golfclassic to register your team and be a part of this year’s golf classic.
Last year, they had 50 teams participating and more than $120,000 was raised to support important RMC health services, including the comprehensive cancer programs at RMC. Support of this tournament helps accelerate their ability to provide local outreach and healthcare patient programs, surgical equipment and improvement in their patient care.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. t. 7. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 7, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:00 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The Sept. 7 Noble Bank Senior Scramble was a huge success as there were three flights with payouts going to the top four golfers in each flight. The team of Howell/Mosakowski won the First flight with a round of 61. The teams of Maddox/Irwin, Reaves/Ray and Garmon/Stansill tied for second place with a 62.
Second Flight honors went to the team of McClellan/Hollingsworth with a 69. The teams of Bragg/Rutherford, Wood/Connell and Sibley/Griffith shot 70 apiece and finished in a tie for second.
The team of Anderson/Rozell won a scorecard playoff over the teams of Bartlett/Jackson and Towns/Hardin to win the Third Flight. All three teams shot 72. The team of Winton/Drummong placed fourth with a 73.
Gary Singleton won closest-to-the-pin on No. 15, while Bob McClain did likewise at No. 6.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-man Scramble will be Oct. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Aug. 28 winner was Bryan Moore with Chris Reaves placing second. Brandin Keel won the Sept. 5 contest with Neil Elders placing second.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): The monthly senior scramble for players 50 and up will be Oct. 8.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.