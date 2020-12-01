From the Bunker: Aces are wild at Silver Lakes

There were aces flying at Silver Lakes on Friday and Saturday and they were coming out of virtually the same foursome. It sparked a little good-natured ribbing as well between the two different golfers who had aces on back-to-back days.
On Friday, Randy Reaves drilled a hole-in-one on the No. 2 hole on the Backbreaker Course from 108 yards. It was the 10th of his career and gave him bragging rights going into Saturday morning. He was playing with Austin Minter, Scott Martin and Alex Harper.
On Saturday, Alex Minter got some bragging rights of his own as had a hole-in-one from 132 yards out on the No. 4 hole on the Mindbreaker Course. It was the first of his career.
My source indicated that the two friends went at, as they good naturedly argued who was the better golfer now. A little golf history of each golfer got pulled into the ribbing, and there was some confusion as to what clubs each used to make their aces.
We will avoid those discussions and just say, what a great and memorable shot for both golfers who are the envy of the Calhoun County golfing world this week.
Toys for Kids
It is that time of the year for the annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic at Pine Hill Country Club. It will be Dec. 5, and golfers bring unwrapped toys for kids as part of their $55 entry fee. Tee time is 9 a.m.
They will also be raffling off a Christmas quilt. This quilt is handmade and was donated by Peg Purdue. You can buy tickets for $5 at the pro shop. The drawing will be Dec. 5.
The format is a four-person blind draw scramble (A-B-C-D). There will also be a breakfast served at The 19th Hole restaurant located in the clubhouse.
Cane Creek is special
Randy Brown recently sent me an email that says a lot about the people at Cane Creek Golf Course.
“You know, Cane Creek Golf Course is a 'special' place for a lot of us. The experience of playing there and, more importantly the fellowship there with fellow friends and golfers goes way back for many of us. The friends made and the good times had are very 'special' to many of us,” Brown wrote.
Brown also gave us an update on playing partner Ralph Aldis who has been having health issues.
"On another note I talked with Ralph Aldis on Tuesday and he was really upbeat," Brown wrote. "He said he was feeling surprisingly good. That is GREAT news! Please continue to keep Ralph in your thoughts and prayers each day.”
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the Club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Dec. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
A senior two-man scramble will be Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The annual Bring Your Buddy Scramble will take place Dec. 5 and 6. Make your reservations now.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.