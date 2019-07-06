John Harpe made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole last week at Cider Ridge. He hit an 8-iron from the 4 tees. Witnesses were Ira Parsons, Gray McCullars and Rusty Jessup. It was the fifth ace of his career.
Thomas Potterfield fired his first ace Monday at Cane Creek with an 8-iron on the third hole. Larry Whitman, Ed Brown and Steve Cantrell were witnesses.
Jack Maddox also used an 8-iron for an ace at Cane Creek on the sixth hole last week. Witnesses were Danny Stephens, Jason Amerson and Tim Burkhardt.
Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble: It always seems to be a beautiful day for golf when Cane Creek hosts its monthly Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble, and Monday was no exception. Sixty-four players, 32 teams, showed up and feasted on some fine Italian food prepared by the Cane Creek Grill.
The team of Don Maddox-Jerry Irvin fired a 63 to take first place in the first flight. Marcus King and Steve Minter were second by one shot and the team of Ray Norris and David Martin came in third place with a 66.
The team of Randall Doss and Gary Smith won a scorecard playoff to win the second flight. T.J. McGatha and J.H. Donnell and the team of John Woods and Lawerence Key finished second and third, respectively. They all fired rounds of 70.
Larry Bush and Phillip Eades emerged out of a three-way scorecard playoff to win the third flight. Larry Whitman and Thomas Porterfield finished second while the team of Danny Stephens and Bill Baker finished third.
The next event will be held Aug. 5, with a taco bar for the food.
Over the Hill Gang tourney: The White Plains Over the Hill Gang will host its annual summer classic on Friday, July 19, at Pine Hill Country Club. Sign in is at 8:30 a.m. with tee-off times at 10 a.m. It is a three-man scramble. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fees, cart fee, practice balls, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, two mulligans, door prizes and meal after the round.
For more information contact Jeff Barnwell at 256-310-4000 or 256-435-2483 or Cory Etter at the clubhouse.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Junior Clinics are being held each week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Call the clubhouse for details. Golf fundamentals, rules, etiquette and on-course play are among the items being taught.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Last Saturday’s dogfight was won by Charles Carden with a score of plus-8 points. Gary Thomas won first place last Sunday with a score of plus-14 points. Jonny Barnes took second with plus-12 points, and Steve Mullendore was third with plus-10 points.
Thomas also won last Thursday’s dogfight with a score of plus-7 points. Second place went to Ted Heim with plus-5 points
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble on Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be held July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
The team of Kenny Okins, Nick Hubbard, Rodney Gables, Steve Taylor and Eddy Reese won the Red, White and Blue scramble on July 4 with a score of 16-under par.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m. In July, golfers 17 and under pay no green fees if they are playing with a paying adult.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Scott Martin won the first flight at Pine Tree on July 1. Butch Mitchell edged Steve Dearwent to win the second flight. J.D. Bailey won the third flight as Ron Scolin was second. Richard Mitchell won the fourth flight.
The SSGA will be at Farm Links on Tuesday, July 23, with a starting time of 8 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Jimmy Beason won the June 28 contest and Ken Renfroe placed second.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com