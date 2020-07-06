From the Bunker: ACC hosts Wilfred Galbraith Invitational this weekend

The Calhoun County Tour descends on Anniston Country Club this weekend for the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational. This is a make-up date from earlier in the season when the pandemic created a postponement.
This is a 54-hole event. Friday will be a qualifying day for the championship flight.
Coincidentally, this is the same weekend the Sunny King Charity Classic was scheduled to be played, before the pandemic forced it to be canceled. There will be a lot fewer people playing this weekend. The Sunny King occupied three golf courses: Cider Ridge, Silver Lakes and Anniston Country Club.
Jacob LeCroy won the tournament in 2018 as a senior at Donoho and is now playing golf for the University of South Alabama. He was also part of the record-setting team that won the Sunny King a year ago.
Ty Cole will be looking for his 20th all-time Tour victory and is the defending champion, while Gary Wigington will be going after his 17th all-time win on the Tour. The two have finished 1-2 in the first two tourney events of the year, with Cole winning at Silver Lakes and Wigington winning at Briarmeade.
Wigington has never won at The Anniston Country Club, but has finished second four times.
Dalton Chandler took first place in 2017 and is celebrating a birthday this week, as is Ty Cole.
Tour statistics
After two tournaments, Cole and Wigington are tied for first in the points standings: 1, Gary Wigington, 550, and Ty Cole, 550; 3, Jeremy McGatha, 397.5; 4, Chris Cox, 340; 5, Brennan Clay, 337.5; 6, Frank Brady, 325; 7, Chad Hare, 307.5; 8, Randy Lipscomb, 275; 9, Gage Miller, 257.5; 10, Jake Goggans, 225.
Wigington has the top scoring average. The top 10: 1, Gary Wigington, 68.25; 2, Ty Cole, 68.50; 3, Chad Calvert, 68.50; 4, Chris Leonardt, 70.00; 5, Jermy McGatha, 71.00; 6, Jake Goggans, 71.00; 7, Scott Martin, 71.50; 8, Charlie Smith, 71.50; 9, Chris Cox, 72.50; 10, Alan Smedley, 72.50.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a members-only scramble Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The June 28 dogfight was won by Tim Dennison with plus-8 points. Second place with plus-4 points was Charles Carden. Third place was a tie with Caleb McKinney and James Lett at plus-3 points.
Johnny Barnes won first place in the July 1 dogfight with plus-10 points. Second place went to Danny Whittaker with plus-5 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble July 2 was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, James Lett, Daniel Ricks, and Brett Wells with 8-under par. Second place was won in a chip-off by the team of Ted Heim, Roger Smith, Mark Gaines. Jimmy Smith, and C.J. Smith at 7 under.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug.3 and will be sponsored by the City of Anniston. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be held Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): Just four miles across the Calhoun County in Glencoe lies a hidden jewel in the Links at Briarmeade. The course is unlike any in the area and provides a test of all of your shot-making skills. It is par-71, 5,490 yards from the white tees. It is a course built on Scottish Roots.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.