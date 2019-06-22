The Buddy Moore two-man tournament and the Calhoun County Championship are coming up in August at “The Hill,” and the course is looking beautiful.
“The rains have been good and there are only a few patches here and there that need work. Our volunteers have been so helpful,” said Paul Wade.
There are some nice touches with flower beds around the tee boxes and even quite a bit of nature on the course. There are turkeys meandering about the course, and a beautiful young deer even showed up at the door wanting some food.
“It has been dry as a bone and we have had the big freeze over the last couple of years, but the volunteers keep sprucing the place up a bit. We have planted some plum trees on No. 6 also,” said Wade.
Registration for the Buddy Moore and the Calhoun County Championship begins this week. Call Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 to register.
ACC Parent-Child
Ty Cole and Gary Cole put together a solid two-day score of 64-63 to win the Anniston Country Club Parent-Child Tournament last weekend. Randy and Will Reaves finished four strokes back at 131. Matt and Isabel Rogers won the second flight with a two-day score of 129, including a tournament-low 59 on Sunday. David and Adam Sanders placed second with a score of 133.
The third flight went to Chase and Jeff Hollingsworth with a score of 139, three shots better than Rob and Ross Svensen. Don Whitlow and Jonathan Whitlow won the fourth flight with a score of 153. The team of Ken and Natalie Howell won the net division with a score of 91.
Dyar ties for third
The 29th annual Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship was held at Cider Ridge last week. Middle Tennessee State University golfer Sophie Burks fired a 68 on the final day of the 54-hole event to win by 10 shots over Carson McKie. Layne Dyar tied for third place and sister Hanna Dyar finished ninth. Jacksonville’s Chloe Borders finished in a tie for sixth.
Hole-in-one
—Jimmy Davis aced the par-3, 150-yard No. 10 hole at Indian Oaks recently with a 3-wood. Joshua Forrister was a witness to the ace.
—Grant Greenwood recorded a hole-in-one at the par-3 No. 15 hole at Cane Creek on June 21. He used a 5-iron to record the ace. His son, Will Greenwood, was there to witness the memorable event along with Gary Reynolds.
Double eagle
—Steve Williams completed a rare double eagle at the No. 2 hole at Indian Oaks recently. He used a 6-iron from 170 yards out to complete the hole.
Points leaders
Here are the Top Ten points leaders for the Calhoun County Tour:
1. Ty Cole, 1077.5
2. Gary Wigington, 1025.0
3. Jeremy McGatha, 807.5
4. Brennan Clay, 642.5
5. Randy Lipscomb, 550.0
6. Daniel Black, 545.0
7. Matt Rogers, 457.5
8. Chad Calvert, 445.0
9. Adrian Geeting, 377.5
10. Ott Chandler, 355.0
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Junior Clinics are being held each week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Call the clubhouse for details. Golf fundamentals, rules, etiquette and on-course play are among the items being taught.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Jerre Dingler won first place in the June 15 dogfight with a score of plus-7 points. Second place was split between Tim Dennison and Bob Hollingsworth with a score of plus-1 point. Last Sunday’s dogfight was won by Kelly Rogers with a score of plus-11 points. Second place went to Tim Dennison with plus-10 points. Chris Reaves took third place with a score of plus-9 points.
This week’s Thursday afternoon scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Brett Wells, Mark Gaines, Mike Beck and Derrick Mastin, which won with a chip-off against the team of Tyler Dopson, Andrew Tyson, Justin Dopson and Roger Chandler. Their scores were 7 under par.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday, July 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble on July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be held July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Coach Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
A new Tuesday Nite Golf League is starting up beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Each team consists of five players of which four will have scores that count each week. If interested contact the clubhouse by Sunday.
Russ Montgomery, Steve Montgomery and Justin Brown teamed up to win the Golden Springs Baptist Church scramble last week with a score of 13 under par.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
On June 24, a junior clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
On June 25, the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA was at the Gadsden Country Club on June 17 and Kim Carlisle edged Scott Martin, Scott Brasher and Chris Eddy to win the first flight. Steve Mann won the second flight. Randall Talley and Peter Poole tied for second place. Henry Higginbotham edged Bob Majors to win the third flight and Rodney Martin and Jim Spencer tied for first place in the fourth flight. Norma Brunson won the ladies flight.
The SSGA will hold its next event July 1 at Pine Tree.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Steve Reaves won the June 15 dogfight with a score of plus-8 points. Jimmy Buckelew was second at plus-5 points. Bob Pratt and Ronnie Cofield tied for third place with a score of plus-3 points. Brad Angel won the June 16 dogfight with a score of plus-8 points. Steve Reaves was second at plus-4 points and Jim Kelly was third at plus-2 points.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m. Don Moore and Jimmy Buckelew shot 2 under par to win the June 11 scramble.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Al Johnson won the June 7 contest and Ronnie Cofield won the June 14 contest. Randy Pugh finished second in both events.
