From the Bunker: A quiet July awaits local golfers

There will be virtually no golf tournaments in July. The Sunny King Charity Classic has been moved to September and there are no scheduled events for the Calhoun County Golf Tour until July 31. This leaves local golfers with plenty of time to vacation and tinker with their game.
Pine Hill, Gadsden and The Calhoun County Tournament will be in August. Briarmeade, The Buddy Moore and The Sunny King have all moved to September and will compete with high school, college and pro football on weekends. The County Match-Play is the first weekend in October.
Those of us who don’t play a lot of golf will spend more time watching the Braves to see if they can figure out how to hit with runners in scoring position and score more runs for a starting rotation that has really pitched well in the last few weeks.
The Braves announcers are driving me crazy. Tom Glavine and Jeff Francoeur start every sentence with the word yeah, right or no. Those words are not needed, and they keep talking about how great the Braves are and how they are going to play like they did last year. It’s been half a season and there’s been no movement toward being that kind of team. They just cannot score any runs.
TV golf has been pretty good, but the pace of the game is so slow. Some of the golfers take forever to hit the ball or the putt. You look at the example of Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s PGA this past weekend. When it came her turn to hit, she had everything lined up and her mind made up and walked up and hit the ball. Her playing partner took forever to hit the ball.
Speaking of Korda, she is the No. 1 ranked female player in the world, and her sister, Jessica, is ranked No. 5. What an accomplishment for that family!
Indian Oaks up for sale
I noticed on the Indian Oaks Facebook page that the course is up for sale. The price is $495,000 for 133 acres and includes the clubhouse restaurant and all the other items on the course. Contact the clubhouse for further information.
The Rider Cup
The Parker Memorial Baptist Church golfers got a cup off the desk of maintenance supervisor Tim Rider and taped a golf ball to the top of it and “The Rider Cup” was born.
Parker is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format for a chance to get your church’s name on the cup.
The men will be teeing it up at 5 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. The June 21 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Ted Heim, Byron Preston, Kevin Wells and Tyler Wells. They won in a chip-off over the team of Caleb McKinney, Nick Hubbard, Kasey Ray and Steve Mullendore with a score of 7-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be July 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
