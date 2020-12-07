From the Bunker: A little football this week

There is not much going on in the Calhoun County golfing world these days, and much of my time is spent watching college football on television. I have a theory that I wonder if others have as well.
Normally, during a college football season in the Southeastern conference, there are four to five teams that win about 9 to 12 games each season and two to three teams that win about three to five games a season. That is playing eight conference games and four non-conference games in a 12-game schedule.
In those non-conference games, the SEC teams are typically 3-1 or 4-0 and in the conference play. Normally four teams will win six games or more, while six teams are in the 3-5 win category and four teams are in the 0-3 win category.
This year, those four non-conference games are gone and two of those games have been replaced by conference games. Thus those three-to-four non-conference wins are gone and replaced by conference games that some SEC team will lose.
So, any given team in the SEC will lose four games they were probably going to win from non-conference games and add a loss in one of the two extra SEC games. Take Auburn for example: they are 5-4 right now and they were 1-1 in the two extra SEC games they played, which means they would have been 4-3 in the conference right now and with wins in the four non-conference games gone, then they would have been 8-3 right now in a normal season.
Unfortunately, for every conference game that is added over the eight typical games a team, it creates a loss for an SEC team. By having two extra SEC games this year for each team it has added 14 losses to the teams in the league.
This has created extreme pressure on some coaches in the league, and South Carolina and Vanderbilt have already made coaching changes. However, this season is far different from last year.
If someone took the top 10 teams in the country and put them in a conference, somebody has to win and lose. Playing each other only, they will have some teams with a winning record, some with a losing record and some with a record around .500. Losing the four non-conference games has been a killer to some teams and their coaches.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the Club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Dec. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
A senior two-man scramble will be Dec. 21 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
