From the Bunker: A crowded course at Pine Hill for Toys For Kids

Over 180 golfers crammed their way onto Pine Hill Country Club to play 18 holes in the 15th Annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic on Saturday. They all brought unwrapped Christmas toy gifts. There were tons of sponsors as well, and all the money will go to local kids for Christmas.
The team of McCareeth, Grubbs, Griguhn and Grubbs managed to shoot 16 under par in the four-man scramble and won the tie-breaker to capture first place in the event. The team of Pritchett, Stringer, Elders and Hedgepath placed second with a score of 16 under par. The team of Carr, Harmon, Holley and Romine took third place at 15 under par. The team of Goodwin, Wallace, Rice and Surrett finished fourth with a round of 15 under par.
The team of Messer, Austin, Stewart and Hudgins won the Second Flight on tie-breakers with a score of 12 under par. The team of Black, Benefiel, Poole and Boulahanrs placed second at 12 under par, and the team of Holder, Holder, Holder and Jackson came in third at 12 under par. The team of Fitzgerald, Huie, Drummond and Rosenbaum finished in fourth place with a score of 11 under par.
The Third Flight was won by the team of Boyd, Rich, Cobb and Deep with a score of 8 under par. Medders Sr., Medders Jr., Borelli and Heathcock came in second place at 8 under par. The team of Hurst, Hurst, Phillips and Carden placed third at 8 under par, while the team of Messer, Dyar, Vera and Turner took the fourth spot with an 8 under par score.
The pile of toys in the clubhouse was massive and the charity event is growing to the point where tournament officials mentioned on Facebook that they may be expanding to playing on Saturday and Sunday next year.
John Howell aced the 118-yard No. 7 hole at “The Hill’ with a pitching wedge last week. It was witnessed by Matt Hendrix and Logan Cooper.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Report time for the Cane Creek dogfights is 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Jan. 8. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. The last tournament for this year will be held on Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card.
The annual RTJ Toy Drive is taking place in December. Bring an unwrapped toy and play a round of golf for $35 until Dec. 18.