 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: A crowded course at Pine Hill for Toys For Kids

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Over 180 golfers crammed their way onto Pine Hill Country Club to play 18 holes in the 15th Annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic on Saturday. They all brought unwrapped Christmas toy gifts. There were tons of sponsors as well, and all the money will go to local kids for Christmas.

The team of McCareeth, Grubbs, Griguhn and Grubbs managed to shoot 16 under par in the four-man scramble and won the tie-breaker to capture first place in the event. The team of Pritchett, Stringer, Elders and Hedgepath placed second with a score of 16 under par. The team of Carr, Harmon, Holley and Romine took third place at 15 under par. The team of Goodwin, Wallace, Rice and Surrett finished fourth with a round of 15 under par.