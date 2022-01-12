From the Bunker: 2022 dates starting to trickle in

A few 2022 dates have been announced on various Alabama golfing websites, and there are a few key ones that some golfers won’t want to miss.
Two Calhoun County Tour events have been publicized. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at the Anniston Country Club will be held June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion. The Gadsden Country Club Invitational will be held Aug. 12-14.
The 25th Alabama State Senior and the fourth Alabama State Super-Senior Championship will also be held at the Gadsden Country Club on May 20-22.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held at Silver Lakes on May 5, and The Alabama Open will be held at Twin Bridges in Gadsden July 22-24.
The 106th Alabama State Amateur Championship will be held June 8-11 at Bent Brook Golf Course.
Ross Bridge will be the site for the fifth Alabama State Parent-Child Championship. It will be held June 27. Our very own Ott and Dalton Chandler won the title the first year the championship was held in 2017.
The 90th Alabama Women’s State Amateur and fourth State Senior Match Play Championship will be held at the Mountain Brook Club on July 6-8.
The 59th Alabama Girls State Junior Championship will be played June 6-8 at the Montgomery Country Club.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m. The next monthly two-man scramble will be Jan. 18.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.