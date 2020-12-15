From the Bunker- Edge scores an ace

The pace of local golf has slowed down a bit, but the weather has been absolutely beautiful for the sport when it has not been raining. Special credit goes out to all those involved at the various Calhoun County golf courses and the struggles they have had to go through this year with the pandemic.
There are also many Christmas gift ideas available at the different pro shops, so look there for some nice presents to hand out at Christmas.
Hole-in-one: Lee Edge got an early Christmas present a few days ago as he banged home an ace on No. 16 out at Pine Hill. He used 9-iron to cover the 164 yards in one shot.
Okins wins match play: Kenny Okins defeated Jonathan Pate 3-and-2 to claim the club match play championship last week at Pine Hill.
BYOB winners: The Bring Your Old Buddy scramble was last week at Silver Lakes. Mike Ledbetter, Nick Ledbetter and Dalton Chandler teamed up to win Saturday. The Sunday team winner was Grant Thomas, Tim Stanfield, Parker Kinzer and Ed Kinzer.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the club for more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Jan. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
A senior two-man scramble will be Dec. 21 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
