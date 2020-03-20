‘Dyar Duo forever!’: Sister act absorbs COVID-19’s impact on their senior years

SILVER LAKES — Layne Dyar stood on the Silver Lakes putting green, agonizing with her senior Jacksonville State teammates when the NCAA announced cancelation of spring-sports championships.
Sister Hanna Dyar, a senior golfer at White Plains High School, knew what would come next.
“I expected something bad was about to happen to high school athletics, simply because college athletics usually don’t just get canceled without reason,” Hanna said.
What Hanna feared came true within a few days, when the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended play between March 18 and April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suddenly, the Dyar sisters face dire prospects for their senior seasons.
Layne, set to be married Sept. 26, sees a hole that the rest of her senior collegiate season was supposed to fill. She must decide whether it’s practical to take up the NCAA on its offer of a compensatory extra year of eligibility.
Hanna, hoping to end her high school career the way she started it, as a state champion, practices as though the AHSAA will resume play after April 6.
All the while, waves of worsening COVID-19 news come like gut punches, leaving Layne to wonder what could’ve been and Hanna to wonder if she’s played her last round as a high schooler.
Guidelines from national and Alabama health officials keep shrinking allowable gatherings, from 500 to 25 people. Testing has only begun catching up to the scope of the problem, and the foreseeable end of societal shutdowns and social distancing seemingly grows more distant.
So does the vision of what was supposed to be later this spring.
“The end of my senior year looks like a team huddled around each other, hugging and smiling through tears while talking about all the great times we’ve had together,” Layne said. “It looks like Coach (JSU’s James Hobbs) turning a negative into a positive with his wisdom, perspective and jokes, per usual.
“I guess it really doesn’t look all that different than how I imagined it. I just didn’t expect it to come over a month early.”
Layne, a leader on two state-championship teams at White Plains, had big expectations before her season ended abruptly. JSU’s women had just finished fourth of 12 teams at the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C. JSU’s Claire Vermette and Ana Perez Altuna had won Ohio Valley Conference female golfer-of-the-week honors.
“We had played really well as a team so far this season,” Layne said. “After my last round, a couple of us talked about how we were ready to go win conference.
“This was our year. We could feel it.”
The NCAA canceled spring-sports championships March 12. The OVC followed suit March 16, canceling athletic events through the end of the academic year.
The realization set in for Layne. She’d played what could be her final round, a 74 to finish 16th at River Landing, on March 10.
She vented on Facebook on March 13.
"How do you say goodbye in 12 photos?” she said. “I imagined this day as a huddled group around the 18th green, after a well-played tournament. I imagined being ready to say goodbye, to know it was coming.”
Layne said she wishes the NCAA handled things similarly to the AHSAA … pause and revisit. At least then, there was a chance to reassess and, possibly, salvage something of the rest of the season.
She acknowledges the COVID-19 news has only worsened since the NCAA announced spring sports cancellations.
“As of now, there’s much more pressing matters than when competitions will resume,” she said.
As for the NCAA’s announcement that seniors could return for another year, Layne, like so many of her classmates, has plans. Not only will she marry in September, the finance major has a full-time job as an operations assistant at NobleBank & Trust.
“I don’t know the full scope of the academic specifications that will be required to stay another year,” she said. “Once concrete options are put in place, it’s definitely something to be considered.”
Hanna doesn’t have a next-year option for high school golf. She signed with JSU, so there’s school-sponsored golf beyond high school, but she sees unfinished business.
Like Layne, Hanna wants to finish holding up a blue AHSAA championship trophy. It’s a feeling she knows well, as part of White Plains’ state-title teams in 2015 and 2016.
Stoking her desires for a strong finish even more, White Plains didn’t qualify as a team for last year’s state tournament. The Wildcats made it their mission to get back and win.
Though COVID-19 news doesn’t look promising, the chance to play for a state title could happen.
“Honestly, the school shut down and athletic suspension isn’t going to affect how we practice individually or on our own,” Hanna said. “If anything, we will benefit by having more time each day to practice.
“As long as the courses are open for business, my girls and I will be on the golf course. Nobody has to ask us to practice.”
Plenty is lost, however. The play-suspension period covered the April 3-4 Calhoun County tournament. Pleasant Valley principal Mark Proper announced Monday the cancelation of remaining county championships, which includes soccer, track and softball, as well.
Pleasant Valley is the host school for county championships in the 2019-20 school year.
Hanna looked forward to the county tournament.
“It’s like a hometown thing,” she said.
Also scrapped was a planned spring-break trip to practice on the Robert Trent Jones-Magnolia Grove course, site of this year’s state tournament and where White Plains won its first state title.
Hanna had also planned to attend prom for the first time. The county tourney conflicted with it in previous years, but the original April 18 date left her an opening.
White Plains’ prom is tentatively rescheduled for May 16, and Hanna looks forward to attending. It falls four days after the state tournament, scheduled for May 11-12.
“I’m trying to stay hopeful,” she said.
Hanna said she’s “heartbroken for Layne” but sees a “blessing” in the two having grown up together in golf.
“Layne has had a stellar golf career that I was blessed to be a part of,” she said. “She sparked a fire in me for the game of golf that I never knew I needed.
“I wish I could watch her tee it up one last time. Dyar Duo Forever!”