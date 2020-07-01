County golf tour coordinator: 'So far, everything has been OK'

So far, so good for the Calhoun County Golf Tour.
COVID-19 cases have surged throughout Alabama and Calhoun County over the past two weeks, forcing several coverage-area high schools to suspend summer workouts because of positive tests. However, according to Tour coordinator Jeremy McGatha, the Calhoun County Tour has had no issues with the virus so far.
“Nobody that I know of that has played has come out that they’ve been sick or anybody has tested positive,” McGatha said. “So far, everything has been OK.”
After postponing four points tournaments during April and May, the Tour completed two — the Silver Lakes Championship and the Etowah County Open — during June.
McGatha said the Tour had 88 players at Silver Lakes on June 13-14, and about 80 at Briarmeade last weekend. He said both tournaments went well.
“The two courses took every precaution, and I’m pretty sure that everybody felt pretty safe and clear,” he said.
McGatha said safety measures are determined by each individual course.
At Silver Lakes, each player rode in their own cart, and each cart was equipped with its own rake in case a ball was hit into a bunker. Players were also not allowed to touch the flag.
Things were slightly different at Briarmeade.
“If you knew the people that you were playing with and you had been around them a lot, you could ride with them, but they tried to have enough carts that if you didn’t want to, or you didn’t feel comfortable, you had your own cart,” McGatha said. “They had little bags with disinfectant wipes around the bunkers, so if you got in the bunker, you raked it, and the next person would get the disinfectant wipe and wipe the rake off before they used it.”
McGatha is aware that COVID-19 cases have surged recently, but he’s hopeful the Tour can continue moving forward without interruption.
“I mean the PGA Tour has had some positive cases, and they’ve just reverse traced those and tried to get those people quarantined, and they’re still playing,” McGatha said. “So I hope that we don’t have to shut things back down.
“I don’t know what to say, because, I mean, I don’t want anybody to test positive. I don’t want to get it, but I don’t want to keep living life afraid of it.”
The Tour’s next stop is Anniston Country Club for the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational on July 10-12.