Calhoun County Tour: Wigington holds off Cole

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Two weeks ago at Silver Lakes, Gary Wigington was staring at a two-stroke lead with three holes to go.

The lead got away from him, as Ty Cole edged him by a stroke after a miraculous save for par on the 16th hole. This past Sunday, it was the exact same situation as Wigington led by two with three to go at the Etowah County Open played at the Links at Briarmeade in Glencoe. It was a Calhoun County Tour event that counts in the standings.

It was a different ending this time, as Twig stuck an iron shot to within six inches of the hole at No. 16 on his way to a birdy. Meanwhile, Cole bogeyed, and the lead was an insurmountable four shots with two to go.

Cole did not go quietly as he picked up a shot on each of the last two holes to finish two behind Wigington. For the two-day event, Wigington was 10-under par, and Cole was 8 under.

Wigington, who had elbow surgery last fall, has now won a Calhoun County Tour event for the 11th straight year.

“It was a good feeling to get a win,” Wigington said. "It is tougher and tougher to beat these younger guys each year as they are so good and Ty is such a tough guy to beat.”

Wigington started the second round with a two-shot advantage over Cole at 7-under par. He birdied four of his last five holes Saturday to take the lead and set up a final foursome for the ages at Briarmeade. It was Wigington, a 16-time winner on the Calhoun County Tour, paired with Cole (a five-time winner at the Etowah Open), Randy Lipscomb (a two-time winner) and Chad Calvert (a one-time winner and runner-up twice).

Lipscomb was four back when the day started and Calvert five off the lead. Lipscomb bogeyed three of his first four holes to drop out of the hunt quickly, while Calvert birdied the first hole and then had 11 straight pars as he could not get a putt to fall.

This left the show to Cole and Wigington, and Cole jumped out of the gate with two quick birdies, while Wigington bogeyed No. 2. This left Cole with a one-shot lead and all the momentum.

Wigington answered with a birdie at No. 3, while Cole bogeyed and Twig was back in front by one shot.

"That was a big hole for me and kind of got me going," Wigington said. "I did not want to let up on any holes and I was more focused than two weeks ago.”

He did not let up as the two traded punches, with Wigington never releasing the lead. They were tied a few times and back-to-back birdies at No. 13 and 14 gave Wigington a two-stroke lead heading into the final four holes.

Jeremy McGatha shot the low round of the day with a 67 and finished the tournament in third place with a two-day total of 6 under. Calvert finished fourth at 5 under for the tourney.

Alan Smedley’s 145 won the Championship B Flight by two strokes over Frank Brady and Hanson Martin. Matt Rogers shot a 150 to win the First Flight by one stroke over Lamar Carter. Chris Hubbard’s 152 took the Second Flight honors by one stroke over Jeff McRae.

Turner Shambles, 159, edged Danny Whittaker by two strokes to win the Third Flight and Jake Pennington, 162, was three shots better than Gary Davenport to win the Fourth Flight.

Final scores

At The Links at Briarmeade

June 27-28

Championship A

Gary Wigington 64-68—132

Ty Cole 66-68—134

Jeremy McGatha 69-67—136

Chad Calvert 69-68—137

Chris Leonhardt 70-70—140

Chad Hare 70-70—140

Chris Cox 69-72—141

Randy Lipscomb 68-74—142

Charlie Smith 69-73—142

Gage Miller 70-74—144

Tee Brown 70-78—148

Mason Dennis 70-80—150

Championship B

Alan Smedley 71-74—145

Frank Brady 71-76—147

Harrison Martin 72-75—147

Brennan Clay 72-76—148

Brad Baird 72-77—149

Larry Moon 71-78—149

Patrick Cooper 71-80—151

Luke Armstrong 73-78—151

Bill Gilchrist 74-78—152

Sam Bone 74-79—153

Dane Moore 74-79—153

Blake Grisham 74-79—153

Norman Clifton 73-81—154

Robin Wood 73-81—154

Josh Ashley 73-82—155

Tony Hicks 74-85—159

Ted Heim 74-85—159

First Flight

Matt Rogers 75-75—150

Lamar Carter 76-75—151

Drey Reeves 75-79—154

Neal Keener 76-78—154

Justin Wood 75-80—155

Greg Brannon 78-80—158

Tim Gables 78-80—158

Richard Johnson 78-80—158

Eric Ray 78-81—159

Josh Hicks 75-84—159

Opie Teague 75-86—161

Scott Medders 78-WD

Second Flight

Chris Hubbard 79-73—152

Jeff McRae 79-74—153

Morgan Cunningham 81-74—155

Craig Graves 81-76—157

Craig Colvard 80-78—158

Greg Hare 81-78—159

Jesse Rawls 81-79—160

Rush Rutledge 81-80—161

Chuck Medders 79-83—162

Nick Pollard 82-83—165

Wesley Watkins 82-85—167

Chad Maples 80-WD

Third Flight

Turner Shankles 84-75—159

Danny Whittaker 85-76—161

Frank Barnes 84-82—166

J.R. Morris 83-85—168

David Lipscomb 84-84—168

Blake Erwin 84-85—169

Ray Strawbridge 83-87—170

Phillip Eades 83-87—170

John Hill 85-87—172

Luke Haynie 84-94—178

Chris Holderfield 85-94—179

Fourth Flight

Jake Pennington 86-76—162

Greg Davenport 87-78—165

Jeff Noah 89-78—167

Justin Graham 86-86—172

Jeff Barnwell 88-84—172

Lenn Coffey 86-88—174

Logan Steele 91-83—174

Alex Grisham 86-97—183

Dani Bone 91-92—183

Kelly Rogers 90-99—189

Gary Singleton 93-96—189

Braden Lang 98-99—197

Tags

Loading...
Loading...