Calhoun County Tour: Wigington holds off Cole

Two weeks ago at Silver Lakes, Gary Wigington was staring at a two-stroke lead with three holes to go.
The lead got away from him, as Ty Cole edged him by a stroke after a miraculous save for par on the 16th hole. This past Sunday, it was the exact same situation as Wigington led by two with three to go at the Etowah County Open played at the Links at Briarmeade in Glencoe. It was a Calhoun County Tour event that counts in the standings.
It was a different ending this time, as Twig stuck an iron shot to within six inches of the hole at No. 16 on his way to a birdy. Meanwhile, Cole bogeyed, and the lead was an insurmountable four shots with two to go.
Cole did not go quietly as he picked up a shot on each of the last two holes to finish two behind Wigington. For the two-day event, Wigington was 10-under par, and Cole was 8 under.
Wigington, who had elbow surgery last fall, has now won a Calhoun County Tour event for the 11th straight year.
“It was a good feeling to get a win,” Wigington said. "It is tougher and tougher to beat these younger guys each year as they are so good and Ty is such a tough guy to beat.”
Wigington started the second round with a two-shot advantage over Cole at 7-under par. He birdied four of his last five holes Saturday to take the lead and set up a final foursome for the ages at Briarmeade. It was Wigington, a 16-time winner on the Calhoun County Tour, paired with Cole (a five-time winner at the Etowah Open), Randy Lipscomb (a two-time winner) and Chad Calvert (a one-time winner and runner-up twice).
Lipscomb was four back when the day started and Calvert five off the lead. Lipscomb bogeyed three of his first four holes to drop out of the hunt quickly, while Calvert birdied the first hole and then had 11 straight pars as he could not get a putt to fall.
This left the show to Cole and Wigington, and Cole jumped out of the gate with two quick birdies, while Wigington bogeyed No. 2. This left Cole with a one-shot lead and all the momentum.
Wigington answered with a birdie at No. 3, while Cole bogeyed and Twig was back in front by one shot.
"That was a big hole for me and kind of got me going," Wigington said. "I did not want to let up on any holes and I was more focused than two weeks ago.”
He did not let up as the two traded punches, with Wigington never releasing the lead. They were tied a few times and back-to-back birdies at No. 13 and 14 gave Wigington a two-stroke lead heading into the final four holes.
Jeremy McGatha shot the low round of the day with a 67 and finished the tournament in third place with a two-day total of 6 under. Calvert finished fourth at 5 under for the tourney.
Alan Smedley’s 145 won the Championship B Flight by two strokes over Frank Brady and Hanson Martin. Matt Rogers shot a 150 to win the First Flight by one stroke over Lamar Carter. Chris Hubbard’s 152 took the Second Flight honors by one stroke over Jeff McRae.
Turner Shambles, 159, edged Danny Whittaker by two strokes to win the Third Flight and Jake Pennington, 162, was three shots better than Gary Davenport to win the Fourth Flight.
Final scores
At The Links at Briarmeade
June 27-28
Championship A
Gary Wigington 64-68—132
Ty Cole 66-68—134
Jeremy McGatha 69-67—136
Chad Calvert 69-68—137
Chris Leonhardt 70-70—140
Chad Hare 70-70—140
Chris Cox 69-72—141
Randy Lipscomb 68-74—142
Charlie Smith 69-73—142
Gage Miller 70-74—144
Tee Brown 70-78—148
Mason Dennis 70-80—150
Championship B
Alan Smedley 71-74—145
Frank Brady 71-76—147
Harrison Martin 72-75—147
Brennan Clay 72-76—148
Brad Baird 72-77—149
Larry Moon 71-78—149
Patrick Cooper 71-80—151
Luke Armstrong 73-78—151
Bill Gilchrist 74-78—152
Sam Bone 74-79—153
Dane Moore 74-79—153
Blake Grisham 74-79—153
Norman Clifton 73-81—154
Robin Wood 73-81—154
Josh Ashley 73-82—155
Tony Hicks 74-85—159
Ted Heim 74-85—159
First Flight
Matt Rogers 75-75—150
Lamar Carter 76-75—151
Drey Reeves 75-79—154
Neal Keener 76-78—154
Justin Wood 75-80—155
Greg Brannon 78-80—158
Tim Gables 78-80—158
Richard Johnson 78-80—158
Eric Ray 78-81—159
Josh Hicks 75-84—159
Opie Teague 75-86—161
Scott Medders 78-WD
Second Flight
Chris Hubbard 79-73—152
Jeff McRae 79-74—153
Morgan Cunningham 81-74—155
Craig Graves 81-76—157
Craig Colvard 80-78—158
Greg Hare 81-78—159
Jesse Rawls 81-79—160
Rush Rutledge 81-80—161
Chuck Medders 79-83—162
Nick Pollard 82-83—165
Wesley Watkins 82-85—167
Chad Maples 80-WD
Third Flight
Turner Shankles 84-75—159
Danny Whittaker 85-76—161
Frank Barnes 84-82—166
J.R. Morris 83-85—168
David Lipscomb 84-84—168
Blake Erwin 84-85—169
Ray Strawbridge 83-87—170
Phillip Eades 83-87—170
John Hill 85-87—172
Luke Haynie 84-94—178
Chris Holderfield 85-94—179
Fourth Flight
Jake Pennington 86-76—162
Greg Davenport 87-78—165
Jeff Noah 89-78—167
Justin Graham 86-86—172
Jeff Barnwell 88-84—172
Lenn Coffey 86-88—174
Logan Steele 91-83—174
Alex Grisham 86-97—183
Dani Bone 91-92—183
Kelly Rogers 90-99—189
Gary Singleton 93-96—189
Braden Lang 98-99—197