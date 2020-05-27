Calhoun County Tour golf: Updated schedule set to start at Silver Lakes on June 13-14

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced two months worth of postponements, the Calhoun County Golf Tour is finally ready to tee it up for the first time in 2020.
Tour coordinator Jeremy McGatha said Wednesday that he’s received confirmation that the Silver Lakes Championship will be held June 13-14.
“We had nothing in April, nothing in May, and now we’re having one in June,” McGatha said. “So, finally.”
McGatha said Jason Callan, director of golf at Silver Lakes, has informed the Tour that the tournament will be cut off after the first 56 paid entries because golfers must use individual carts. McGatha said other social distancing measures likely will be in place, but he and other members of the Tour are just excited to get back on the golf course.
“Everybody is, not just me. We’re all excited. Everybody has been saying, ‘When are we gonna play? When are we going to have a tournament?’” McGatha said. “I think everybody has just been scared. Nobody wants to be the first, so I’m glad Jason and the Trail decided to do the social distancing, individual carts, max it out at 56 and say, ‘Hey, let’s try it.’”
McGatha said the Tour is still planning to hold the Etowah County Open and the Pine Hill Invitational as originally scheduled. The Etowah County Open is scheduled for the last weekend of June and the Pine Hill Invitational the last weekend of July.
Four of the Tour’s eight points tournaments were postponed in April and May. McGatha said the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at Anniston Country Club, originally scheduled for May 29-31, has been moved to July 10-12, the original dates for the Sunny King Charity Classic. The Gadsden Country Club Invitational, originally scheduled for May 15-17, has been shifted to Aug. 14-16. The Calhoun County Championship at Anniston Municipal has also been pushed back. It will now be played Aug. 29-30.
Though he hasn’t spoken to officials at Cider Ridge, McGatha said the Tour would likely try to play the Oxford City Championship, originally scheduled for May 2-3, on Aug. 8-9. He was unsure if the Tour would be able to fit the Cane Creek Invitational, originally scheduled for April 18-19, back onto the schedule.
“If we can fit it in, we’ll try, but if not, if we wind up getting seven of the eight in, that would be a miracle,” McGatha said.
The schedule changes set up a very busy month of August for the Tour, something McGatha said could be difficult to pull off.
“Of course, it will be difficult. You never please everybody,” McGatha said. “With the way this 2020 has been going, if we have to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back, my famous saying is, ‘People have two choices, play or don’t.’”
Calhoun County Tour updated schedule
June 13-14, Silver Lakes Championship
June 27-28, Etowah County Open, Briarmeade
July 10-12, Wilfred Galbraith Anniston Country Club Invitational
July 25-26, Pine Hill Country Club Invitational
Aug. 14-16, Gadsden Country Club Invitational
Aug. 29-30, Calhoun County Amateur Championship, Anniston Municipal
Undetermined, Oxford City Championship, Cider Ridge (originally May 2-3)
Undetermined, Cane Creek Championship (originally April 18-19)
The top 10 Calhoun County Tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1,827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.