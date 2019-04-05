Donoho’s victory in last year’s annual Calhoun County high school golf tournament ended White Plains’ run of three straight boys championships.
After the first day of play in this year’s tournament at Pine Hill Country Club, the Wildcats’ home course, White Plains is on the verge of starting a new run off titles. Play resumes Saturday at 8 a.m. Friday's first round was completed in less than five hours.
Individually, Donoho senior Jacob LeCroy had the best round on the opening day of the two-day tournament with a 5-under-par 67. The Falcons’ Harrison Hughston, last year’s champion, shot 71 on Friday but so did White Plains sophomore Wesley Jenkins. The next five golfers in the individual standings are all from White Plains.
Junior Andrew Miller and sophomore Kenny Okins each carded a 72. Sophomore Gage Miller had a 74 and Gavin Burrage, the Wildcats lone senior, shot 78. Malakhi Gilbert, Porter Stokes, Riley Boyd, Austin Roberts, Daniel Norred and Dalton Faulkner of White Plains are playing individually and each has a chance to finish in the top 15 for a place on the all-tournament team.
“They’ve won the past four tournaments they’ve played in. In all of them they’ve won, they’ve had a different low medalist,” LeCroy said of White Plains. “That just shows you that they can all play.”
White Plains leads the team competition with a four-player total of 289. Donoho is second at 314 with Oxford third at 350.
LeCroy played well over the winter and has continued to play well since high school golf season began. Friday was no exception. LeCroy, who finished second last year to Hughston, leads Hughston and Jenkins by four strokes. Starting on No. 1 in the second group to start there, LeCroy birdied four holes on the front nine and had just one bogey to finish at 3-under 33. On the back nine, he birdied No. 10 and No. 17 and didn’t record a bogey.
“I got to 3-under then I missed a 5-footer, missed another 5-footer, kind of slowed down. Then I got to another easy birdie hole and I birdied it,” LeCroy said before bemoaning the fact he missed a number of 10-foot putts during his round.
Today’s second round?
“There’s no way I’m going to miss any more 10-footers than I did today,” LeCroy said.
Hughston started in the first group off No. 1. A double bogey on No. 2 and a birdie on No. 6 left him at 1-over 37, going out. He made birdies on No. 10 and No. 11, bogeyed No. 17 then birdied No. 18 coming in.
“Jacob, he’s playing so good lately. He’s been lighting it up. I’m going to have to go super-low if I’m going to have a chance because I know he’s going to go low,” Hughston said of his prospects to repeat last year’s title.
Jenkins started on No. 2 and was 2-under before losing a stroke with a bogey on No. 1, his final hole. He had been on a roll with three birdies and six pars over the back nine.
Donoho’s best four combined for a 314. Holden Abernathy shot 80 and Chandler Armstrong finished at 96 for the Falcons. Jake Munroe led Oxford with a 79.