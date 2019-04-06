Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Boys two-day team scores (best four players of five team members)

White Plains, 582

Donoho, 648

Oxford, 693

Alexandria, 695

Ohatchee, 784

Weaver, 889

Piedmont, 892

Individual scoring (best 15 scorers receive all-tournament recognition)

Harrison Hughston, Donoho, 71-65 – 136

#Wesley Jenkins, White Plains, 71-69 – 140

Jacob LeCroy, Donoho, 67-73 – 140

Kenny Okins, White Plains, 72-71 – 143

Andrew Miller, White Plains, 72-78 – 150

Gage Miller, White Plains, 74-77 – 151

*Peyton Bradley, Sacred Heart, 79-73 – 152

Gavin Burrage, White Plains, 78-76 – 154

Jake Munroe, Oxford, 79-77 – 156

Logan Goble, Alexandria, 91-79 – 170

Sage Snow, Alexandria, 91-79 – 170

*Riley Boyd, White Plains, 87- 84 – 171

*Austin Roberts, White Plains, 87-84 – 171

*Porter Stokes, White Plains, 86-87 – 173

*Malakhi Gilbert, White Plains, 83-91 – 174

Zach Nichols, Alexandria, 90-85 – 175

Ethan Floyd, Piedmont, 89-87 – 176

Trenton Lott, Oxford, 90-87 – 177

Nic Boyd, Oxford. 89-89 – 178

Eddie Ferguson, Ohatchee, 94-86 – 180

Ethan Turner, Alexandria, 93-87 – 180

*Daniel Norred, White Plains, 93-91 – 184

*Taylor Harris, Oxford, 96-90 – 186 

Jack Wert, Oxford, 96-90 – 186

Landon Souder, Oxford, 92-95 – 187

Jackson Tucker, Ohatchee, 90-99 – 189

*Dalton Faulkner, White Plains, 97-95 – 192

Chandler Armstrong, Donoho, 96-100 – 196

Kaleb Cargal, Alexandria, 109-94 – 203

Nick Silvy, Ohatchee, 103-100 – 203

*Brody Smith, Wellborn, 101-104 – 205

Brock Murphy, Weaver, 105-102 -207

Mason Lee, Weaver, 111-98 – 209

Parker Alexander, Ohatchee, 100- 114 -214

Jacob McCurdy, Piedmont, 107-108 – 215

*Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, 101-116 -217

Jackson Burell, Jacksonville, 108-111 – 219

Jud Grass, Jacksonville, 111-108 – 219

*Samuel Duncan, Pleasant Valley, 112-111 – 223

*Braxton Tucker, Alexandria, 115-108 – 223

Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 113-112 – 225

Cody Souder, Weaver, 114-114 – 228

Coley Birchfield, Jacksonville, 119-113 – 232

*Tyrome Brock, Anniston, 123-115 – 238

Hayden Young, Piedmont, 120-118 – 238

*Braxton Kiker, Alexandria, 115-126 – 241

*Tanner Smith, Wellborn, 117-125 – 242

Sam Payne, Donoho, 128-115 – 243

Chandler Webb, Weaver, 124-121 – 245

*Luke Bridges, Pleasant Valley, 128- 123 – 251

Payton Smith, Piedmont, 128-135 – 263

*Tyler Little, Anniston, 143-143 -286

# Won five-hole playoff to finish second

* Playing individually

Girls team two-day scores (best three players of four team members)

White Plains, 477

Alexandria, 596

Pleasant Valley, 636

Weaver, 659

Jacksonville 666

Piedmont, 693

Individual scoring (best 15 scorers receive all-tournament recognition)

Hanna Dyar, White Plains, 77-75 – 152

Caitlyn Lewis, White Plains, 80-82 – 162

Baylie Webb, White Plains, 82-82 – 164

Abby Gattis, White Plains, 81-85 – 166

*Allison Arenth, White Plains, 88-87 – 175

Ashley Parker, Alexandria, 98-93 – 191

*Isabel Rogers, White Plains, 101-94 – 195

Emille Brown, Alexandria, 101-100 – 201

*Reagan Finley, Alexandria, 102-100 -202

Caitlin Roland, Jacksonville, 102-100 – 202

Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria, 102-102 – 204

Gabby Fagan, Pleasant Valley, 102- 103 – 205

Carmella Reese, Weaver, 104-102 – 206

Gracie Davis, Pleasant Valley, 107-100 – 207

Ella Floyd, Piedmont, 104-105 – 209

*Abby Whisenant, Pleasant Valley, 111-107 -218

Haley Bostick, Piedmont, 113- 107 – 220

Cara Burgess, Weaver, 107-114 -221

Emma Ray, Alexandria, 119-102 – 221

Katie Knight, Pleasant Valley, 112-112 – 224

Marlie Wright, Pleasant Valley, 112-113 – 225

*Morgan Irwin, Alexandria, 121-107 – 228

Shelby Salmon, Jacksonville, 122-107 – 229

Autumn Ray, Weaver, 117-115 – 232

Riley Bass, Oxford, 118-115 – 233

Makenzie Oliver, Jacksonville, 123-112 – 235

*Marley Hedgepath, Alexandria, 124-122 -246

Daisy McElroy, Jacksonville, 130-119 – 249

Demari Grant, Weaver, 133-119 -252

Kallie Callan, Donoho, 125-132 – 257

Emma Kim, Donoho, 136-123 – 259

*Pressley Parris, Pleasant Valley, 131-129 – 260

Natalie Howell, Oxford, 129-133 – 262

Mayce Chandler, Piedmont, 133-131 – 264

Tags

Loading...
Loading...