Boys two-day team scores (best four players of five team members)
White Plains, 582
Donoho, 648
Oxford, 693
Alexandria, 695
Ohatchee, 784
Weaver, 889
Piedmont, 892
Individual scoring (best 15 scorers receive all-tournament recognition)
Harrison Hughston, Donoho, 71-65 – 136
#Wesley Jenkins, White Plains, 71-69 – 140
Jacob LeCroy, Donoho, 67-73 – 140
Kenny Okins, White Plains, 72-71 – 143
Andrew Miller, White Plains, 72-78 – 150
Gage Miller, White Plains, 74-77 – 151
*Peyton Bradley, Sacred Heart, 79-73 – 152
Gavin Burrage, White Plains, 78-76 – 154
Jake Munroe, Oxford, 79-77 – 156
Logan Goble, Alexandria, 91-79 – 170
Sage Snow, Alexandria, 91-79 – 170
*Riley Boyd, White Plains, 87- 84 – 171
*Austin Roberts, White Plains, 87-84 – 171
*Porter Stokes, White Plains, 86-87 – 173
*Malakhi Gilbert, White Plains, 83-91 – 174
Zach Nichols, Alexandria, 90-85 – 175
Ethan Floyd, Piedmont, 89-87 – 176
Trenton Lott, Oxford, 90-87 – 177
Nic Boyd, Oxford. 89-89 – 178
Eddie Ferguson, Ohatchee, 94-86 – 180
Ethan Turner, Alexandria, 93-87 – 180
*Daniel Norred, White Plains, 93-91 – 184
*Taylor Harris, Oxford, 96-90 – 186
Jack Wert, Oxford, 96-90 – 186
Landon Souder, Oxford, 92-95 – 187
Jackson Tucker, Ohatchee, 90-99 – 189
*Dalton Faulkner, White Plains, 97-95 – 192
Chandler Armstrong, Donoho, 96-100 – 196
Kaleb Cargal, Alexandria, 109-94 – 203
Nick Silvy, Ohatchee, 103-100 – 203
*Brody Smith, Wellborn, 101-104 – 205
Brock Murphy, Weaver, 105-102 -207
Mason Lee, Weaver, 111-98 – 209
Parker Alexander, Ohatchee, 100- 114 -214
Jacob McCurdy, Piedmont, 107-108 – 215
*Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, 101-116 -217
Jackson Burell, Jacksonville, 108-111 – 219
Jud Grass, Jacksonville, 111-108 – 219
*Samuel Duncan, Pleasant Valley, 112-111 – 223
*Braxton Tucker, Alexandria, 115-108 – 223
Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 113-112 – 225
Cody Souder, Weaver, 114-114 – 228
Coley Birchfield, Jacksonville, 119-113 – 232
*Tyrome Brock, Anniston, 123-115 – 238
Hayden Young, Piedmont, 120-118 – 238
*Braxton Kiker, Alexandria, 115-126 – 241
*Tanner Smith, Wellborn, 117-125 – 242
Sam Payne, Donoho, 128-115 – 243
Chandler Webb, Weaver, 124-121 – 245
*Luke Bridges, Pleasant Valley, 128- 123 – 251
Payton Smith, Piedmont, 128-135 – 263
*Tyler Little, Anniston, 143-143 -286
# Won five-hole playoff to finish second
* Playing individually
Girls team two-day scores (best three players of four team members)
White Plains, 477
Alexandria, 596
Pleasant Valley, 636
Weaver, 659
Jacksonville 666
Piedmont, 693
Individual scoring (best 15 scorers receive all-tournament recognition)
Hanna Dyar, White Plains, 77-75 – 152
Caitlyn Lewis, White Plains, 80-82 – 162
Baylie Webb, White Plains, 82-82 – 164
Abby Gattis, White Plains, 81-85 – 166
*Allison Arenth, White Plains, 88-87 – 175
Ashley Parker, Alexandria, 98-93 – 191
*Isabel Rogers, White Plains, 101-94 – 195
Emille Brown, Alexandria, 101-100 – 201
*Reagan Finley, Alexandria, 102-100 -202
Caitlin Roland, Jacksonville, 102-100 – 202
Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria, 102-102 – 204
Gabby Fagan, Pleasant Valley, 102- 103 – 205
Carmella Reese, Weaver, 104-102 – 206
Gracie Davis, Pleasant Valley, 107-100 – 207
Ella Floyd, Piedmont, 104-105 – 209
*Abby Whisenant, Pleasant Valley, 111-107 -218
Haley Bostick, Piedmont, 113- 107 – 220
Cara Burgess, Weaver, 107-114 -221
Emma Ray, Alexandria, 119-102 – 221
Katie Knight, Pleasant Valley, 112-112 – 224
Marlie Wright, Pleasant Valley, 112-113 – 225
*Morgan Irwin, Alexandria, 121-107 – 228
Shelby Salmon, Jacksonville, 122-107 – 229
Autumn Ray, Weaver, 117-115 – 232
Riley Bass, Oxford, 118-115 – 233
Makenzie Oliver, Jacksonville, 123-112 – 235
*Marley Hedgepath, Alexandria, 124-122 -246
Daisy McElroy, Jacksonville, 130-119 – 249
Demari Grant, Weaver, 133-119 -252
Kallie Callan, Donoho, 125-132 – 257
Emma Kim, Donoho, 136-123 – 259
*Pressley Parris, Pleasant Valley, 131-129 – 260
Natalie Howell, Oxford, 129-133 – 262
Mayce Chandler, Piedmont, 133-131 – 264