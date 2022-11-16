 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

By Brant Locklier, Star Sports Correspondent

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Blustery winds and cold did not stop the Pine Hill Club Championship from being played this past weekend at the Pine Hill Country Club.

In yet another sign that the county has a lot of good young golfers, Gage Miller rallied from one stroke down on Saturday to edge Kenny Okins by one stroke and win the championship. Miller shot 69-71-140 (4 under par) and was the only golfer under par on both days. Okins shot a 68 on Saturday to lead by one going into Sunday’s final round. He shot 73 on Sunday.