Boys prep golf: Weaver star places second; White Plains boys finish third

OPELIKA — Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter quest for a Class 3A state boys golf championship fell one spot short Tuesday.
He finished as 3A state runner-up for the second time in his high school career. He finished with a 159 after shooting a 79 on Monday and an 80 on Tuesday. Westbrook Christian's Eli Edge shot 3-over 75 on Monday and 4-over 76 on Tuesday for 151, which gave him the individual crown.
For Ledetter, this is just one more trophy from an illustrious high school career.
“It’s pretty cool, I guess,” Ledbetter said. “Two years of being the second-best golfer in 3A. There’s a lot of people that would even like to be here to play in the state tournament. I’ve played in the past three years and two of the three I finished runner-up.
“Last year, I was really, really pumped about being runner-up, and this year it’s kind of like, 'Ugh.' It’s not the way I wanted to end my high school career.”
Although it was not the finish Ledbetter wanted, Weaver’s coach Justin Brown could not have been more proud of Ledbetter for his high school career and what he brought to Weaver’s golf program. Ledbetter has been the No. 1 on the varsity golf team since his seventh-grade year.
“This dude means everything to me,” Brown said. “He came in in the seventh grade, I don’t think he even understood it when I put him at No. 1 and he was getting his head beat in bad every match. Nick’s always wanted to be perfect. He’s our leader. He works non-stop.
“I couldn’t be prouder of him. We had moments out there where we played really good and we had moments we didn’t play good. He pushed through to the end. There’s no words to describe how proud of him I am and what he means to me, my family, and our golf program.”
In Class 4A boys, White Plains finished third. The Wildcats were in second after day one. Haleyville took home the win with a plus-40, Bayside Academy overtook White Plains on day two and finished with a plus-70. White Plains ended at plus-80.
“Just a really disappointing finish,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “The course won today. I think we tried to press a little bit too much when we didn’t get off to a great start. When you start firing at pins, here, and you’re off one groove, then that bogey’s going to turn into a triple.”
The Wildcats’ Sawyer Edwards tied for third with a 148. He shot a 78 on Tuesday. Wyatt Cotney was 13th with a 168 total, including an 87 on Tuesday. Cam Hurst was 14th with a 169, including 88 on Tuesday. Zach Goss was 15th with a 169, including 86 on Tuesday. Dalton Faulkner was 23rd with a 180, including 89 on Tuesday.
The Westbrook Christian Warriors took the Class 3A golf state championship thanks to a two-day score of a plus-80. Trinity was their next closest opponent who scored a plus-92 for runner-up.
“It was a great opportunity for us,” Westbrook coach Greg Edge said. “Just really proud of these guys, they’ve worked hard since the start of golf season when it was really cold to now when it’s hot. We talked about this being our goal and it actually was our goal, so really proud of them.”
Edge also enjoyed his individual championship.
“It does feel pretty good,” Edge said. “There were times throughout the day that it didn’t look like it was going to happen. Everybody was kind of struggling, but we all kind of pulled through.”
Cove McHugh was in solo third with a 161 two-day final, Nolan Terrell scored a 173, Luke Pearson shot a 176, and JD Berndt shot a 178 to round out the Warriors' scoring.