Boys prep golf: Weaver star places second; White Plains boys finish third

Weaver golf

Weaver coach Justin Brown, left, with 3A state runner-up Nick Ledbetter.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

OPELIKA — Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter quest for a Class 3A state boys golf championship fell one spot short Tuesday.

He finished as 3A state runner-up for the second time in his high school career. He finished with a 159 after shooting a 79 on Monday and an 80 on Tuesday. Westbrook Christian's Eli Edge shot 3-over 75 on Monday and 4-over 76 on Tuesday for 151, which gave him the individual crown.

Westbrook Christian golf

Westbrook Christian's Eli Edge, the 3A boys individual champion, and his coach, Greg Edge, with their team state championship trophy.