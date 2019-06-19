OXFORD — Layne Dyar is in second place through two rounds of the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship, three strokes back of Tallassee’s Sophie Burks.
Dyar shot 76-73—149 through the first two rounds at Cider Ridge. Burks shot 75-71—146.
The final round will be Thursday.
Other players with local ties in the field include the following:
—JSU’s Chloe Borders, a former AHSAA state low medalist from Jacksonville Christian, stands at 75-83—158 and tied for sixth place in the Championship Division.
—White Plains senior-to-be Hanna Dyar (81-81—162) is tied for 11th.
—JSU’s Madilyn Turner, a Pleasant Valley graduate, is 15th at 95-81—176.
—White Plains golfers Baylie Webb (90-91—181, fourth), Abby Gattis (97-86—183, fifth) and Isabel Rogers (101-106—207) play in the Tournament Division.