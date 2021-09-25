A record-breaking round gives father and son the lead in the Sunny King Charity Classic

OXFORD — As the leaders of the Sunny King Charity Classic teed off at Cider Ridge Golf Club in Oxford on Saturday, a team of past champions found themselves at the top of the leaderboard after a record-breaking round.
Father and son duo, Ott and Dalton Chandler, shot an 18-under 57, breaking the previous scramble record of 16-under. The Chandlers sit alone atop of the standings with a score of 115 after two days.
The Chandlers, who won the Sunny King Classic in 2015, attributed their success to exceptional putting, racking up two eagles and 14 birdies in the second round.
“It was awesome!” Ott said. “It was just a day where we made every putt we stood over.” Dalton played really good and we both putted really good. One of the eagles came on a par 4, and that always helps.”
Dalton shares his father’s sentiments, and thinks the duo played near-perfect golf, but said other parts of their game helped set up the steller putting.
“It was a combination of things,” Dalton said. “We didn’t do anything bad. We hit a lot of really good shots and we putted as good as you could ever hope to putt. We made everything.”
The younger Chandler did point out that the pair had a chance to extend their lead even further, but the green on Cider Ridge’s 18th hole played trickier than anticipated.
“We really could've done better than we did,” Dalton said. “I know that’s hard to say, but we both missed about a 15-footer on the last hole. But, we made a lot of putts that we never make.”
Jacob Harper and Kyle Daugherty are one stroke behind the Chandlers with a two-day score of 116, while Gary “Twig” Wigington and Ty Cole are three shots back with a score of 118.
Second-time teammates Marshall Ghee and Allen Cameron started the second round 10 under and three strokes off of Friday’s lead. The duo hit some solid shots at Cider Ridge, but the set up of the course halted their plans to move to the top of the leaderboard.
“It could have been a lot better,” Cameron said. “We made a few head mistakes. We hit the ball pretty well, both of us, all day, but made a few mental mistakes.”
Players in the Sunny King Classic are awarded two mulligans for each round, and Ghee thought they could have been put to better use on Saturday.
“We could have made better use of some of our mulligans, especially late in the round,” Ghee said. “I wish we would have used some on putting instead of approach shots when we got in a little bit of trouble.”
Ghee, whose home course is the Anniston Country Club, is confident going into the final round. He knows all of the ins-and-outs of the private Anniston golf course.
“It’s a little members course,” Ghee said. “The greens get tricky. The club looked like it was in pretty good shape, and we’re really excited [to play it].”
Although Ghee’s teammate is from out of town, he said Cameron has played the course enough to be familiar with it.
“Allan is from Mobile,” Ghee said. “But he’s come into town for a couple of years now to play in [the Sunny King Classic]. He’s played the club a little bit.”
Cameron said he only has one objective to accomplish Sunday, and that’s what he plans to do to gain ground on the leaders.
“We’re going to light it up,” Cameron said.
Cameron and Ghee finished the day seven under par, and are tied for 15th with a score of 127.
The Chandlers, who are leading the tournament heading into the final day, are feeling pretty good knowing they get to play their final round at the Anniston Country Club on Sunday. Ott, who is a member of the country club, and Dalton, who was previously a member, are very familiar with the course. Ott said whoever has the best putts will likely emerge as champion.
“We’ve got to go out there and make some birdies and try to out birdie them,” Ott said. “It’ll be fun and interesting, and maybe we’ll go out there and play good tomorrow and see what happens.”
Ott is glad the tournament is a scramble. The fact that each team gets to play from the position of the best-hit ball is why the duo is in contention. He said that it takes both of them to keep their team competitive.
“We’re going to be at a disadvantage because of my length off of the tee,” Ott said. “Everybody at the top hits the ball farther than I do, so for me to have a chance, I have to putt well. In the scramble we can get away with it because we use Dalton’s drive most of the time.”
Ott and Dalton won the tournament in 2015, but Ott has won before, and is trying to add a sixth Sunny King Classic trophy to his case. He’s glad the two have a chance to make that happen.
“The last time I won was 2015 with my son,” Ott said. “I’ve won two with Marcus Harrell and two with Gary Wilborn. I’ve won with three different partners, and to be in contention for another one is a pretty good feeling.”
Dalton is excited for the chance at another win, though he admits that the two will be playing against tough competition.
“We haven’t been in the lead the last couple of years,” Dalton said. “But this is a hard tournament to win. There’s always a lot of good teams in it. Harper is the best player in the whole state, he’s always tough to beat. Twig [Wigington] and Ty [Cole], not just anybody can beat them. Tour pros sometimes couldn’t beat them two.”
Sawyer Edwards and Cameron McCareeth, who led the tournament after the first day, are fourth with a score of 119.
Randy and Will Reaves are tied for fifth with Jackson King and Freeman Fite with a score of 120.
In seventh is Jeremy McGatha and Brennan Clay with a score of 121. Garrett Burgess and Tanner Wells are tied for eighth with Anna Reid and Caleb Morrow at 122. Matt Rogers and Andrew Brooks are tenth at 123.