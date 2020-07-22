Golf: WP's Okins tied for lead through two rounds at State Junior Championship

Kenny Okins has been a 4A North Substate golf champion twice. Winning the Alabama Golf Association State Junior Championship would take it to a new level.
“It would mean everything, just to be able to compare myself to some of the best juniors in the state,” the White Plains High School rising senior said. “It would be amazing.”
He’s in position, tied with Fairhope’s Max Johnson for the lead in the 75 AGA Boys State Junior Championship. Both are 9-under par through two rounds on the Goose Pond Colony Resort Lake Course, in Scottsboro.
Mobile’s Gregory Jones is third, one stroke back, headed into today’s final round.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the high school golf season, so a victory would make Okins’ first this year.
He’s in that position after shooting 67 and 68, respectively, in the first two rounds. Both days, he rebounded from early hiccups. On Monday, he birdied his second hole then bogeyed ahead of a weather delay.
“After that, it was all forward from there,” he said. “I played real good. I hit 16 of my 18 greens the first day. I was hitting everything correct.”
Wednesday, he double bogeyed his fourth hole after his ball settled against a tree, forcing him to lay up, but he wound up with seven birdies on the day to finish 5 under par.
“I think I hit every green on my back nine,” he said. “Everything was close. I made four birdies from inside 10 feet.”
Okins called his two rounds in Scottsboro “by far the best” rounds he’s played in tournament golf, especially in such a significant event.
He tees off for his final round Thursday at 8:40 a.m.