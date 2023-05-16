 Skip to main content
Girls prep golf: Alexandria finishes fourth in 4A-5A; Piedmont matches that in 3A

Alexandria's Marlee Hedgepeth, Avery Pickett and Nevaeh Foster are all eligible to return next season.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

OPELIKA — Even though Alexandria’s girls posted the second-best round in Tuesday's Class 4A-5A state tournament play, the Valley Cubs finished fourth.

Trinity took home the title with plus-49. Mars Hill Bible was runner-up with plus-75, Northside beat Alexandria by four strokes with a plus-96 to place third. The Valley Cubs scored a plus-100.