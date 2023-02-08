Girls prep basketball: Piedmont girls down Wellborn for fourth time

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
PIEDMONT — As Class 3A, Area 11 regular-season champion, Piedmont opened the area girls tournament against fourth-seeded Wellborn.
The two teams played home-and-home games and faced each other in the opening round of the Calhoun County tournament as well earlier in the season. Just like the first three, Tuesday’s fourth meeting produced a win for the Bulldogs. Piedmont won 46-22 after leading 31-4 at halftime.
Piedmont (15-13) hasn’t consistently produced big numbers on offense this season but the Bulldogs pride themselves on their defense. Piedmont statistics showed Wellborn had 28 turnovers Tuesday.
Ava Pope scored 21 points over parts of the first three quarters to lead Piedmont. She netted four 3-point baskets, made five steals, handed out four assists and claimed five rebounds. Lele Ridley had two treys in the first quarter and scored Piedmont’s first seven points. She finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ridley blocked four shots and made three steals.
“Spreading out the scoring a little more is going to help us in the long run,” Piedmont head coach Terrace Ridley said later. ”Everybody’s looking at Lele and Ava. We know they’re the scorers, but we’ve got to have some more points here and there all the way around.”
Piedmont's Ava Pope looks for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Photo gallery: Piedmont beat Wellborn 46-22 to move on to the championship game in the 3A, Area 11 tournament. Piedmont will host Saks for the area championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Piedmont's Ava Pope looks for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont's Jaycee Glover looks for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont's Carson Young puts up a shot and gets fouled against Welborn on Tuesday night.
Piedmont's Ava Pope grabs a rebound surrounded by Wellborn players at home on Tuesday.
Piedmont cheerleaders perform at halftime of the girls game versus Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont cheerleaders perform at halftime of the girls game versus Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont's Ta'leaha Ridley drives to the basket at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont head coach Terrace Ridley reac ts to play against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont's Cayla Brothers drives to the basket at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont girls did indeed put on a show Tuesday against Wellborn.
Wellborn head coach Mindi Amberson instructs players at Piedmont on Tuesday night.
Piedmont's Ava Pope looks for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont players celebrate winning against Wellborn at home on Tuesday night.
Piedmont's Morgan Studdard drives to the basket at home against Wellborn on Tuesday.
Piedmont players enjoy a light moment at the end of the game at home versus Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Just two additional Bulldogs scored Tuesday against the Panthers. Cayla Brothers recorded four points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists. Carson Young added two points.
Waiting to learn the outcome of the second girls semifinal game between Saks and Weaver, Ridley was less concerned about her next opponent and more focused on her team.
“We just want to play,” Ridley said. “We want to play good, be able to win and move on.”
For Wellborn (3-18), junior Anna Odom scored 15 points. She was 4-for-4 at the free throw line and connected on one 3-point shot. Brooke Singleton’s five points included one trey. Bentley Bean scored two points for the Panthers.
Saks 50, Wellborn 45: First-year Saks varsity girls basketball coach Lamar Bradford said his team had “been playing good basketball since the county tournament.” The trouble was the Wildcats didn’t have any wins over that six-game stretch to show for their improved play.
Now they do. Trailing Weaver by seven points at halftime, the Wildcats emerged with a 50-45 win over the Bearcats.
“Every game, they’ve gotten better and better and better,” Bradford said of his players. “I just think playing basketball more, gaining more confidence, allowed them to come out and erase a seven-point deficit in the second half to come back and win the game. … I also thought we made some big free throws down the stretch.”
In a two-minute span from the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter until 1:01 remained to play, Saks players were 5-for-6 at the foul line and built a 48-43 lead. Weaver freshman Aaliyah Marks scored a driving basket with 36 seconds left to cut the Wildcats’ advantage to 48-45.
Sophomore Alonna Crews made it a four-point Saks lead at 49-45 when she connected on the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 30 seconds on the clock. Weaver missed a 3-point try and the ball went out to Saks with 10.5 seconds left. Jakailyn Carter made the second of two free throw tries with 4.1 seconds left to set the final score.
Each team had 15 points when the first quarter ended. Marks scored seven of her game-high 20 points in the first period. She was even better in the second quarter with 11 of Weaver’s 14 points. Saks, 0-2 against Weaver in regular-season area games, managed just seven points in the second period.
Crews led Saks (3-17) with 17 points. Sania Angel had 10 points, all in the second half, for the Wildcats. Madison Turner added eight points, Carter seven points and Camrie Denham six points for Saks.
Guard D.J. Gibbs followed Marks in scoring for Weaver (5-16) with eight points. Madison Atchley and Erionna Richmond each scored five points for the Bearcats.
The Area 11 girls championship game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The boys will play at 7 p.m.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.