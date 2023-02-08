 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Piedmont girls down Wellborn for fourth time

Piedmont-Wellborn girls-bc08.jpg

Piedmont's Carson Young puts up a shot and gets fouled against Welborn on Tuesday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — As Class 3A, Area 11 regular-season champion, Piedmont opened the area girls tournament against fourth-seeded Wellborn.

The two teams played home-and-home games and faced each other in the opening round of the Calhoun County tournament as well earlier in the season. Just like the first three, Tuesday’s fourth meeting produced a win for the Bulldogs. Piedmont won 46-22 after leading 31-4 at halftime.

Photos: Piedmont girls take down Wellborn

Photo gallery: Piedmont beat Wellborn 46-22 to move on to the championship game in the 3A, Area 11 tournament. Piedmont will host Saks for the area championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

1 of 23

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.