Girls prep basketball: Jacksonville advances to 4A, Area 10 finals

Basketball teaser

Alexis Phillips scored 14 points as Jacksonville eliminated White Plains 53-44 in the Class 4A, Area 10 girls basketball tournament semifinals Tuesday.

Second-seeded Jacksonville will face either top-seeded Cherokee County or No. 4 Cleburne County in Friday's finals at 6 p.m. Cherokee County is the tournament host.