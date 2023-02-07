Girls prep basketball: Jacksonville advances to 4A, Area 10 finals

Alexis Phillips scored 14 points as Jacksonville eliminated White Plains 53-44 in the Class 4A, Area 10 girls basketball tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Second-seeded Jacksonville will face either top-seeded Cherokee County or No. 4 Cleburne County in Friday's finals at 6 p.m. Cherokee County is the tournament host.
Phillips sank a 3-pointer and made 7 of 10 foul shots. She pulled down five rebounds and made a pair of steals.
DeAsia Prothro had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Neveah Nicholson contributed 11 points and three steals, while Halaina Lozano added eight points and three assists. Mya Swain had four points and a game-high nine rebounds before fouling out.
For White Plains, Braeton Moran had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Cooper Martin had 11 points as she made three 3-pointers. Martin added a game-high six assists.