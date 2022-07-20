Georgia Football's Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett discuss Scott Cochran's battle with addiction

ATLANTA — On July 4, Georgia support staff member, and former Alabama strength and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran shared on twitter that he was now one-year sober.
On Wednesday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed Cochran’s milestone and how the team supported Cochran through his decision to step away from the team for a few months during the 2021 season.
“I think a lot of our players saw the human side with Scott, that we all know addiction is real,” Smart said. “It probably affected me as the leader of the organization for the first time, to have someone on your staff be involved with that.
“I got a lot of help from outside sources on how to do it. I'm so proud of what he's done and how he's fought back to bring himself back and be the husband and father that he's always been. He's a tremendous husband and father. That's first. He's a mentor to the players on our team.”
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said Cochran kept an open dialogue with the players throughout his personal journey.
“He’s talked with us. He’s let us know what has been going on and how he’s been fighting with it, and I think it helps,” Bennett said. “It helps the players when somebody is that open, who we respect and who we look up to and listen to and learn from. When they are that open, it helps us open up to each other or to him or who we want to. So I think it has been good in that way.”
Smart said numerous former Crimson Tide players, who Cochran trained during his 13-year career in Tuscaloosa, still reach out to Cochran. Many of them even make the trip to Athens to train with him again.
“Scott Cochran spends a tremendous amount of time with our players on a personal level,” Smart said. "They value the relationship that he creates with them. He spends time with them, meaningful time with them. …
“He's a special person that's meant a lot to a lot of people. We've stood by him and supported him, and we'll continue to do that.”