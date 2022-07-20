Georgia Football's Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett discuss disrespect, Auburn rivalry at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn’t in the room Wednesday morning when Georgia coach Kirby Smart called him one of the “least respected good players” in the country, but the senior found a way to relive that moment on repeat.
Kirby Smart called you the most disrespected good player in the country. Do you have any comments on that?
“He said what?” Bennett asked.
He called you the most disrespected good player in the country, do you have any thoughts on that?
“Say that one more time again,” Bennett said.
The most disrespected good player in the country. Finally the quarterback cracked a smile, revealing he’d heard the question all along.
“I wanted to hear him compliment me,” Bennett said. “It was super nice. I appreciate it. My worry is just about being good. We will let everything else sort itself out.”
Being good could come even easier for Bennett this year. Smart said he’s seen a little bit of a change within the team this offseason compared to the previous one.
“I think now he has a little more — what's the right word — support because he is the guy,” Smart said. “It's hard for players around you to have conviction you're the guy if you're not the starter. … That's given him a little bit more credibility, which credibility to me is earned, right? He earned that by the way he played at the end of the year and most of the season.”
Speaking of last season, one memory Bennett can’t get out of his head is the image of a shirtless Bruce Pearl dancing next to Cam Newton during Georgia’s 34-10 win over Auburn.
“I love that rivalry,” Bennett said. “I wish, I love playing in that stadium. It is so loud. The atmosphere is awesome. I think I remember last year I looked up in the stands and (Auburn basketball coach) Bruce Pearl and Cam Newton dancing, and coach Pearl’s shirt was off. What in the world’s going on?"
However, the image that really got Bennett laughing was when the Auburn video board poked fun of Smart.
“And they played, I can’t remember who it was, (Georgia linebacker) Nolan (Smith) said it was Bo Jackson, but it wasn’t Bo Jackson because he played in the '80s, not the '90s,” Bennett said. “But it was somebody running over coach Smart, and they played it every single time our defense went out there, and I thought it was hilarious. So just little things like that. I love playing them. Those are always really good games.”
Bennett also got the chance to reflect on his flight with the Blue Angels back in May.
“I was nervous about passing out or throwing up,” Bennett said. “I didn’t want to embarrass myself. Then towards the end, we flew for 45 minutes, he looked in the back, and I hear him on the intercom he’s ‘alright we’re going to hit as many Gs as this plane can pull and get as close to the speed of sound as we can.' So we hit it, and we hit 7.4Gs. … I was fired up and I never felt anything like it. Immediately I went home and watched Top Gun.”
But then came the record scratch.
Bennett’s smile faded as the topic circled back to respect and his newfound status as “the guy” at Georgia.
“I think this narrative will hopefully go away soon,” Bennett said. “You start, most games win a national championship. I think that you’re the guy.”
Earlier in the day, Smart fielded a question on if Bennett vindicated the coaching staff’s belief in him when he completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Alabama in the national championship game.
“You're not going to hide behind your quarterback and win a national championship,” Smart said. “You got to go let him play. … The kid is a tremendous athlete, he's got good arm strength. People keep doubting him, and that's fine with me.”
Bennett tried to put the entire topic to bed when respect came up for the third or fourth time.
“Like I said earlier, I care more about being good than people thinking that I’m good,” Bennett said. “So yeah, am I competitive, do I want to be the best in the country? Yeah, but not because people say that I’m not. Just because that is who I am.”
People might doubt Bennett still, but when the week ends Georgia should be a heavy favorite among the media to finish either first or second in the conference this season.
Some, perhaps most, would argue the Bulldogs’ biggest obstacle between a return trip to Atlanta in December for the SEC Championship game could be the Bulldogs themselves.
Smart, who guessed he must have heard the word complacency come up more than 50 times on Wednesday, doesn’t share that viewpoint.
“That does not concern me in the least,” Smart said. “To be complacent, you have to have done something and achieved something. The men on this team for this season have not done that. They have not. We had 15 players that have now gone to NFL camps or draft picks. They're gone. We have some returning players, but they're hungry as ever.
“People ask the question, How does it feel to be hunted? We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia. I can promise you that.”
Bennett was asked how he avoids complacency in his own life after he’s achieved so much already.
“When you go so long not being the guy and waiting and you don’t want to go back,” Bennett said.