From the Bunker: Thoughts on the Masters

Photo by Trent Penny

The Masters made all the news last week as rain kept most people waiting to see the tournament come to a conclusion. It was hard to follow on television as the weather delays at Augusta National made for little live action in the afternoons until Sunday. Then on Sunday the pace of play was so slow that it was just simply irritating.

One golfer held up the whole event as he stood over the putting line, put his ball down on his mark, lined up to putt, backed away, picked his ball, went on the other side of his line, came back, put his ball back down, lined up, backed away and then stood over his ball forever before putting. Patrick Cantlay was the guy, and it sure did not help his putting any. Maybe they should put a time limit on shots, like the pitch clock in Major League Baseball.