From the Bunker: Thoughts on the Masters

The Masters made all the news last week as rain kept most people waiting to see the tournament come to a conclusion. It was hard to follow on television as the weather delays at Augusta National made for little live action in the afternoons until Sunday. Then on Sunday the pace of play was so slow that it was just simply irritating.
One golfer held up the whole event as he stood over the putting line, put his ball down on his mark, lined up to putt, backed away, picked his ball, went on the other side of his line, came back, put his ball back down, lined up, backed away and then stood over his ball forever before putting. Patrick Cantlay was the guy, and it sure did not help his putting any. Maybe they should put a time limit on shots, like the pitch clock in Major League Baseball.
It was an absolute treat to watch 88-year-old Gary Player play the Par-3 course and work the crowd. What an ambassador for the game of golf!
Jon Rahm was just so steady as he kept the hammer down and never let up as he battled back from a huge deficit to win and place himself squarely at the top of the golfing world.
I enjoyed a bit of the Masters on the television at the new restaurant in Jacksonville called Mason’s BBQ. It is located across from the Jax State football stadium. The smoked chicken and dressing was mouth-watering and the ribs just fell off the fork. There are going to be many golf tournaments and football games watched from that place.
There are some great meals cooked out at Silver Lakes, Cane Creek and Cider Ridge that are open to the public. Each offers outstanding meals with great views. I try to enjoy the food whenever I can.
Phi Mu at Jax State has rescheduled its four-person scramble to April 16. It was originally scheduled on April 8 at Cider Ridge. The scramble will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The Swinging For a Cure tournament will have two tee times, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is May 1.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The 14th annual Lea Fite Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on April 22 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. It is a three-man scramble. Call 256-201-3218 to sign up.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Next month’s scramble will be held on May 16th with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 & older.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.