From the Bunker: LeCroy wins again at Silver Lakes

University of South Alabama junior golfer Jacob LeCroy loves to come home from college and show his elders his golf game. The former Donoho golfer lapped the field last weekend as he won his second RTJ Silver Lakes Championship in a row.
LeCroy opened with a blistering round of 65 on Saturday and followed it up with a 69 on Sunday to win by six strokes over Gary Wigington. It was a little closer than the score indicated.
LeCroy finished the opening round in a tie with Alex Harper, and the two were only separated by one shot heading to the final nine holes. Harper imploded, shooting 7-over par on the first seven holes of that back nine.
LeCroy maintained his poise and coasted to a six-shot victory. Wigington, who shot a 70 on Sunday, placed second at 4-under par for the tournament. Wigington, despite owning 23 Calhoun County Tour wins and 29 runner-ups in his career, has never won this tournament.
It was LeCroy’s third all-time win on the tour in just six events. He also won at the Anniston Country Club in 2018.
Dane Moore, who won here in 2013, shot 69-73 to finish in a tie with Zach Contris at 2-under par. Dalton Chandler and Alex Harper both finished at 1-under par.
The Championship B Flight was won by Landon Straub, who finished at even par. He was two strokes better than Nick Lee.
Brennan Clay’s 65 was the low round of the day on Sunday. He won the First Flight with a 3-under-par total for the tournament.
The Second Flight was won by Mason Dennis with a score of 152. Jeff Bain secured first place in the Third Flight with a score of 158. Logan Forrester shot 166 to win the Fourth Flight, and Cam Hurst won the Fifth Flight with a score of 178.
Steel Magnolias Golf Tournament
The team of Sawyer Edwards, Brad Moultrie and John Grubbs fired a 17-under-par round to win the three-man scramble Steel Magnolias Golf Tournament at Pine Hill last week.
The team of Brian Irwin, Jerry Irwin and Trey Hanvey shot 12 under to place second in the Championship Flight.
Heath Waldrop, Sean Kline and Kobie Webb shot 8 under to win the First Flight. Michael Herndon, Tony Strickland and Matt Miller came in second with a round of 7 under.
Randy Martin, Tommy Stevens and James Harrison fired a 3-under-par score to win the Second Flight.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King Charity Classic will be held Friday, May 20, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy will receive benefits from this great event.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
Last week’s “Big T” Thursday afternoon scramble was won by the team of Eric Cannington, Jimmy Smith and Brody Smith with a score of 6-under par. Second place was won on a chip-off by the team of Andy Jenkins, Bryon Preston and Roger Smith with a score of 4-under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held June 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Senior Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. Visit SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net to sign up.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10. Sign up to play at SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net