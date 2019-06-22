Birmingham-Southern pitchers Jake Cook and Andy Hammond have more in common than the college they play baseball for and the positions they play. Both are Oxford High graduates, and neither had to think twice about joining the Panthers.
Their contributions landed Birmingham-Southern its first College World Series appearance as a Division III school earlier this month. Even though the team wasn’t able to pull out the win against Chapman University in the championship series, the journey is one both Cook and Hammond appreciate.
Cook, who just finished his senior season, was recruited to Birmingham-Southern after head coach Jan Weisburg watched him play high school football at Oxford. According to Cook, Weisburg said he didn’t need to see him play a second of baseball after seeing his athleticism on the football field.
“I wanted to look for a place to play at the next level, and Birmingham-Southern really wanted me, so that’s how I ended up there,” Cook said.
Hammond, a year behind Cook, knew his former high school teammate had moved on to the Panthers and decided he would go “see what it’s about.”
“I never went around campus or anything like that,” Hammond said. “I felt wanted so I ended up going there.”
Fast forward to this season and the decision to join BSC turned out well for both Cook and Hammond. Cook was an ace starter, with 72 strikeouts in 16 appearances during his senior season. Hammond was a key pitcher, with 47 strikeouts in 15 appearances.
“We just found it this year,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t say it was always easy because we definitely had some lulls in the season. It’s tough to play so many games and not have hiccups.”
One of those lulls was a 17-0 loss to Berry College on March 30. With 18 wins and just six losses on the season, the Panthers were confident going into the series with Berry. Cook described the loss as “monumental” in the team’s success going forward.
“Losing to them like that really turned it on for us,” Cook said. “I absolutely think that game was the turning point in the season.”
Hammond agreed that the loss to Berry awakened the team to what was at stake if they didn’t play “lights-out” for the rest of the season.
“We thought, ‘Let’s see how many runs we can score on this team and make a statement with that,’” Hammond said.
After being shut out by Berry, the Panthers won 24 out of 30 games for the rest of the season — never losing by more than four runs until they faced sixth-ranked Chapman in the final series of the season.
Even though the final 11-0 loss to Chapman was the worst since the Berry series, Cook said he’s proud of his team’s performance.
“I thought we battled really well,” Cook said. “It was like looking in the mirror when we were playing them. We hadn’t really played a team like that all year.”
Hammond is also proud and attributes much of the team’s success to the example set by the senior class.
“Sometimes it just doesn’t bounce your way,” Hammond said. “We were one game away from playing the maximum games possible together and that was pretty cool.”
Hammond is optimistic about BSC’s potential in the post-season next year.
“We know the way,” Hammond said. “We busted the cap and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Even though the team lost key starters to graduation, including Cook’s talents on the mound, Hammond believes the team will be fine as long as younger players are ready to step up.
“There are definitely holes to be filled, but we have young talent that can fill those holes,” Hammond said. “There is room to play on this team, so if we attack the season next year the way we did this year, we can end up in the same position.”
While Cook doesn’t have another collegiate season to look forward to, he is content with the way his baseball career finished up.
“It will probably go down as one of the best seasons in Birmingham-Southern’s history and I was glad to be a part of it,” Cook said.